Shreyas Iyer hits the nets after 100 days ahead of resumption of IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals react

Shreyas Iyer was last seen in action during the limited-overs series between India and England at home before a shoulder injury ruled him out of IPL 2021. Iyer underwent a surgery on his left shoulder in April and after months of recuperation, it seems as if the batsman has recovered and is gearing up for his next assignment – the second-half of the IPL which was cut short and postponed earlier this year due to Covid-19.

On Wednesday, Iyer strapped up his batting pads and got ready for his first practice session in over three months. Iyer shared a clip on his Instagram handle as a story, where the batsman could be seen middling the ball well in an indoor net practice area. The Delhi Capitals shared the clip on their own handle and couldn't be happier to see the batsman back in action. Check out the video below.

Barring the IPL, Iyer's injury forced him to miss a couple of major cricketing tours. He could have been a strong contender to make it to India's squad for the tour of Sri Lanka, where they play six limited-overs matches against them – three ODIs and three T20Is, starting Sunday. These six games will be India's last T20 games ahead of the T20 World Cup scheduled later this year in the UAE.

Iyer was also in line to participate in the Royal London One-Day Cup for Lancashire, which incidentally coincides with The Hundred. One of the biggest talking points head up to the IPL is whether Iyer will be re-appointed as captain of the side. With Iyer getting ruled out ahead of the IPL 2021, the captaincy of the team was assigned to Rishabh Pant, who did a commendable job leading the team to the top of the table when the tournament was halted.

"I don't know about the captaincy, it's in the hands of the owners. But the team has already been doing well and we are on top and that's what really matters to me. My main aim and goal to lift the trophy which Delhi has never done before," Iyer had said on The Grade Cricketer's YouTube channel.

Iyer was recently named in the 45-member squad by the Mumbai Cricket Association for a fitness training camp ahead of the start of the domestic season. As far as fitness is concerned, Iyer recently revealed that the healing process is complete and that he is in a race against time to be fully fit to take part in the second-half of the IPL.

"I think the healing process has been done. Now it's the last stage of achieving strength and range. So that's going to take about a month and the training is obviously going on. I feel I will be there in the IPL," he had said on the podcast.