India vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan-led team hit the nets for first training session under lights

The stage is set for an epic limited-overs series between India and Sri Lanka. With key players including captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma currently in the UK for the upcoming five-match Test series against England, a relatively younger Indian squad comprising of white-ball specialists have travelled to Sri Lanka for the series.

But there is no absence of experience in the team with opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan leading the troops and Rahul Dravid taking the role of the head coach of the team in Ravi Shastri's absence.

Also read: BCCI releases official statement after Rishabh Pant and throwdown specialist Dayanand Garani test positive for Covid-19

Apart from Dhawan, other senior members in the squad include the likes of Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, and vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar. There are also some young players in the squad including Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Chetan Sakariya, Sanju Samson, Prithvi Shaw, etc.

As these players look to make an impact in the limited-overs format in Sri Lanka, the Indian team is training hard before the start of the series in Colombo.

On Thursday, the Indian team led by Dhawan conducted their first training session under light, an image of which was shared by the BCCI on their official Twitter handle.

"Time to hit the nets Our first practice session under lights begins now," the BCCI's post read.

Time to hit the nets 💪🏻

Our first practice session under lights begins now 👌🏻#TeamIndia #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/wHjf3rdLYw — BCCI (@BCCI) July 15, 2021

India vs Sri Lanka series will begin from July 18th. The two teams will play three ODIs and three T20Is.