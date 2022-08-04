Home / Cricket / 'He is much better than that. The kind of positions he comes in...': Parthiv's hard-hitting remark on Team India star

'He is much better than that. The kind of positions he comes in...': Parthiv's hard-hitting remark on Team India star

cricket
Published on Aug 04, 2022 08:54 PM IST
  • The former India wicketkeeper-batter had a hard-hitting remark on the star player, following his inconsistent performances over the past month.
Team India players in action(AP)
Team India players in action(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Team India produced an impressive performance in the third T20I of the series against West Indies, clinching a seven-wicket win over the hosts in Basseterre. Suryakumar Yadav shined in his opening role as he smashed a brilliant 76 off merely 44 deliveries as India chased down a 165-run target with an over to spare. However, even as the visitors registered a comprehensive win, there were concerns over the form of a particular India batter in the middle order – Shreyas Iyer.

On Tuesday, Iyer struggled enormously as he scored 24 off 27 deliveries in the third ODI, slowing down the rate of scoring considerably. While Suryakumar's attacking prowess saved the day for India, former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel insisted that Iyer's extended struggles in the shortest format of the game is a cause of worry for the team management.

Also read: 'I was surprised. Immediately checked to see if Pant was playing the game': Former India coach on Suryakumar opening

In his past five T20Is, Iyer had scores of 0*, 28, 0, 10, and 24. Moreover, his last half-century in the format came in February earlier this year against Sri Lanka. While he scored 50+ scores in all three games of the series, Iyer has failed to reach the mark in 9 innings since.

“He had the best chance to get in form and get some runs today. He is a much better player than the kind of position he is coming into play the short balls. You don't have to leave your stumps and play those shots. He is a much better player than that. He should try to play along the ground,” said Parthiv on Cricbuzz.

“Look at this strike rates post the IPL. Strike rate of 110, avetage of 19, so he's obviously struggling. He had the opportunity today,” he further added.

Team India will return for the fourth T20I of the series on August 6 in Florida. A win in the game would seal the series for the visitors.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
parthiv patel team india shreyas iyer + 1 more
parthiv patel team india shreyas iyer
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out