'He is much better than that. The kind of positions he comes in...': Parthiv's hard-hitting remark on Team India star

Team India produced an impressive performance in the third T20I of the series against West Indies, clinching a seven-wicket win over the hosts in Basseterre. Suryakumar Yadav shined in his opening role as he smashed a brilliant 76 off merely 44 deliveries as India chased down a 165-run target with an over to spare. However, even as the visitors registered a comprehensive win, there were concerns over the form of a particular India batter in the middle order – Shreyas Iyer.

On Tuesday, Iyer struggled enormously as he scored 24 off 27 deliveries in the third ODI, slowing down the rate of scoring considerably. While Suryakumar's attacking prowess saved the day for India, former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel insisted that Iyer's extended struggles in the shortest format of the game is a cause of worry for the team management.

In his past five T20Is, Iyer had scores of 0*, 28, 0, 10, and 24. Moreover, his last half-century in the format came in February earlier this year against Sri Lanka. While he scored 50+ scores in all three games of the series, Iyer has failed to reach the mark in 9 innings since.

“He had the best chance to get in form and get some runs today. He is a much better player than the kind of position he is coming into play the short balls. You don't have to leave your stumps and play those shots. He is a much better player than that. He should try to play along the ground,” said Parthiv on Cricbuzz.

“Look at this strike rates post the IPL. Strike rate of 110, avetage of 19, so he's obviously struggling. He had the opportunity today,” he further added.

Team India will return for the fourth T20I of the series on August 6 in Florida. A win in the game would seal the series for the visitors.

