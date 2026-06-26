Shreyas Iyer lays out vision and culture he wants to build in first captain's huddle: 'Let's play like Lions'

Shreyas Iyer is set to begin a new chapter in his international career as he leads India in the upcoming T20I series against Ireland. After missing out on the T20 World Cup squad, the middle-order batter has earned a return to the setup, this time as captain, following his impressive leadership in the IPL over the past few seasons. The appointment reflects the selectors' faith in his ability to guide the side in the shortest format. Leading the team is also expected to provide Iyer with greater stability in the T20I setup after being overlooked for the previous two World Cup campaigns. The Ireland series marks the start of his tenure as India's new T20I captain. Shreyas Iyer addressed team huddle as T20I captain. (BCCI Image)

Before India's training session under his leadership, head coach Gautam Gambhir congratulated Shreyas on being appointed T20I captain. Addressing the squad in the team huddle, Gambhir backed Iyer to lead by example both on and off the field as he embarks on a new chapter with the national team.

"I want to congratulate Shreyas on being appointed India's captain. It's a huge honour to lead your country, and I'm sure you'll do a fantastic job, not just on the field, but off it as well," Gambhir said in the video posted by BCCI.

As he addressed the squad in the huddle as India's T20I captain, Shreyas laid out the principles he wants the team to follow. Emphasising unity and togetherness, Iyer said his aim is to build a positive dressing-room environment where players back each other through every challenge while enjoying their cricket.

"Let's try and build a solid culture going forward. My first opportunity to captain the Indian team and definitely an honour and privilege as Gauti bhai mentioned. It's a great respect as well to be leading the country. So going forward, I want to create a culture where all of us are protecting, supporting each other through thick and thin, and more importantly, when we are out here, have as much fun as possible," Iyer said.

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“Enjoy each other's success” Continuing his message to the squad, Shreyas called on his teammates to embrace a fearless mindset and play as a united group. The new captain urged the players to celebrate each other's achievements and create an environment where everyone thrives together.

"It's a great opportunity and this is a family. Let's play like Lions and approach each and every game like we are going to win it and play to the best of our abilities. Have an atmosphere where we are uplifting each other and enjoying each other's success," he said.