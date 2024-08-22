Shreyas Iyer offers his seat to Rohit Sharma in heartwarming gesture at CEAT Awards; India captain's reaction follows

Indian cricket hosted the annual CEAT Cricket Awards in Mumbai on Wednesday, where former India head coach Rahul Dravid was conferred with the 'Lifetime Achievement Award', while India captain Rohit Sharma was named the 'Men's International Cricketer of the Year' and former skipper Virat Kohli bagged the 'Men's ODI Batter of the Year' award. Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer at CEAT Award ceremony

A particular video from the event went viral on social media on Wednesday, where India batter Shreyas Iyer was seen making a heartwarming gesture for Rohit. In the video, Iyer, who is already seen seated, got up from his chair as soon as Rohit arrived and in a touching act, offered his seat to the captain. Rohit smiled and took his seat, while Iyer sat in the chair in front of him.

Iyer, who captained Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title earlier this year, was also presented with a memo for 'outstanding leadership'. He became the first captain in 17 years of IPL to lead two different franchises to a final, having earlier emulated the same with Delhi Capitals in 2020.

What next for Iyer, Rohit and Indian cricket?

Indian cricket team are on a rare 42-day international break which began with the conclusion of the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka earlier this month. They will next be in action starting September 19, in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

In between, some of the players like Rishabh Pant and Rinku Singh took part in their respective domestic T20 franchise leagues, while a few players like Ishan Kishan are part of the Buchi Babu Invitational red-ball tournament. Iyer will also be in action in the same pre-season tournament alongside Suryakumar Yadav for Mumbai Cricket Association. They will play Mumbai's match against J&K on August 27 before the duo, along with Pant and Ishan regroups for the Duleep Trophy tournament, which begins on September 5.

The domestic tournament will play a key role in selectors deciding on the final 15 for the Bangladesh Test series. Meanwhile, Rohit, along with Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin have not been added to the tournament to keep them match-ready for the Test series.