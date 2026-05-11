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Shreyas Iyer refuses to sugarcoat PBKS disaster, openly blames bowling and fielding after DC defeat

After going unbeaten in their first seven games, PBKS have lost four in a row. 

Updated on: May 11, 2026 11:59 pm IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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Punjab Kings looked like the team to beat in the first half of the IPL 2026 season. They remained unbeaten in their opening seven matches and sat comfortably at the top of the points table for a major part of the campaign. But just when Punjab appeared to be on the verge of sealing a playoff spot, they stumbled badly. The weaknesses that had remained hidden during their dominant run in the first half suddenly became glaringly obvious, leaving rival teams with clear areas to exploit. What followed was a shocking run of four consecutive defeats.

Punjab Kings' captain Indian cricket player Shreyas Iyer reacts upon his team's loss at the end of the 2026 IPL match against Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala(AFP)

On Monday, at the picturesque Dharamsala stadium, Punjab Kings posted 210 for five, a total which Shreyas Iyer himself admitted was well above par. Yet Delhi Capitals, despite struggling for the majority of the contest, pulled off a stunning chase to shock the home side. Fifties from Axar Patel and David Miller, along with a handy unbeaten 18 off just eight balls from Madhav Tiwari, helped Delhi become the first team to chase down a 200-plus total at the venue and keep their playoff hopes alive.

PBKS vs DC IPL 2026: As it happened…

The defeat visibly infuriated Iyer, and the PBKS captain chose not to beat around the bush as he blamed bowling, fielding and poor planning for the three-wicket loss in Dharamsala.

 
shreyas iyer punjab kings delhi capitals ipl
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill.
Home / Cricket News / Shreyas Iyer refuses to sugarcoat PBKS disaster, openly blames bowling and fielding after DC defeat
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