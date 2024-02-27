Out-of-form Shreyas Iyer seeks redemption in Ranji semi-final after BCCI's ultimatum for IPL stars: Report

Days after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) warned centrally-contracted players for not prioritising the Indian Premier League (IPL) over domestic cricket, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has reportedly recovered from back spasms to headline the Ranji semi-final clash between Mumbai and Tamil Nadu. As per the latest developments, the out-of-form Indian batter will hope to change his fortunes with Mumbai's crucial encounter. India's Shreyas Iyer watches the ball after playing a shot (AFP)

Premier batter Iyer was left out of India's squad for the last three Tests against Ben Stokes' England in February. Handing out debuts to domestic stars Sarfaraz Khan, Rajat Patidar and Akash Deep, India not only tested its bench strength, but Rohit Sharma's men also registered an unassailable 3-1 lead over England in the five-game saga. The Virat Kohli-less side thrashed England by five wickets to seal the series in the 4th Test at Ranchi on Monday.

Why India dropped Shreyas Iyer from Test squad

Out-of-form Iyer appeared as India's second senior batter in the first two games of the England Test series. The Mumbai batter scored 35 and 13 in the 1st Test at Hyderabad. Iyer made 27 and 29 in the 2nd Test against Stokes and Co. at Visakhapatnam. Iyer had recurring troubles with his back, although the star batter was available for selection in the lead-up to the 3rd Test.

What Iyer told Mumbai Cricket Association

Ruled out of the quarter-final due to back spasms, Iyer is set to feature in Mumbai's side for the semi-final showdown of the Ranji Trophy. Tamil Nadu will meet Mumbai in the semi-finals of the domestic tournament at Mumbai Cricket Association's BKC ground on Saturday. According to a report filed by The Times of India, Iyer has revealed that he is available for selection."Yes, Iyer has confirmed to the Mumbai Cricket Association that he is fit now and available for Mumbai's Ranji semi-final match," a source was quoted as saying.

Iyer to lead KKR in IPL 2024

Available for selection, Washington Sundar and Sai Sudharsan are also tipped to feature in Tamil Nadu's lineup against Mumbai this week. Iyer plied his trade with Mumbai in the opening round of the Ranji Trophy to practice for the England Test series. Iyer had missed the entire Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 due to a back injury. He will lead Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2024 edition of the cash-rich league.