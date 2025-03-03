Shreyas Iyer stays away from past thoughts, opens up on tough 1.5 years: 'It's only you versus you'

Shreyas Iyer continued his purple patch with the bat since his return to the Indian team as he played another crucial knock against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy group stage match on Sunday. The stylish batter has registered four fifty-plus scores in his last six ODIs as he has once again become undisputable in the ODI set-up. India were in a tricky position against New Zealand after losing the top order cheaply with just 30 on the scoreboard as Rohit Sharma (15) and Shubman Gill (2) failed to give a solid start. While Virat Kohli also flopped on his landmark ODI with the bat and scored just 11. Shreyas Iyer has shown consistent with the bat since his return to the Indian team.(PTI)

Shreyas took the onus on himself and stabilised India's sinking ship by raising a 98-run stand with Axar and struck 79 from 98 deliveries, a perfect blend of aggression and caution. He managed to tackle the short balls confidently, which used to be an area of concern for him.

The 30-year-old talked about the tough times he endured in the last one and a half years when he was dropped from the Indian team and also lost the BCCI annual central contract.

"It has definitely taught me a lot as a person, as an individual, on how to take the responsibility on myself rather than depending on someone else because over a period of time, I realised that it's only you versus you. No one is going to be there to help you in your tough times, but there are only limited people who would be there and you know them very closely. So yeah, I've been just backing myself and showing that sort of confidence in every situation I enter in. I always love to back my instincts," Iyer told the broadcasters.

‘Not to dwell in those thoughts’: Shreyas Iyer

Iyer asserted that he doesn't want to dwell much on the past, but the tough period has surely helped him in terms of improving his game and technique.

"I keep saying that again and again, and I think that's what has helped me in the last 1.5 years. And also the technique that I've developed. I think we had a vivid chat about it. But other than that, just to stay in the present as much as possible and not to dwell in those thoughts which has happened in the past," said Shreyas.