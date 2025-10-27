Shreyas Iyer taken out of ICU, joined by friends: Fresh update from Sydney paints promising picture

As reported by Cricbuzz, Indian batter Shreyas Iyer has been removed from the ICU in the Sydney Hospital, where he has been kept. This is after he suffered a spleen laceration while fielding during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney. The BCCI confirmed later that his condition is stable and improving. Shreyas Iyer falls on the ground after taking a catch to dismiss Alex Carey.(AFP)

The 30-year-old Mumbai cricketer sustained the injury on October 25 at the Sydney Cricket Ground while diving full stretch to take a stunning catch of Alex Carey. Immediately after the catch, Iyer grimaced in pain and was taken off the field, being rushed to a nearby hospital for scans.

State of the injury

According to the BCCI’s medical update, the scans revealed a laceration to the spleen - an injury that led to internal bleeding. Fortunately, the doctors confirmed that there was no further complication, and Iyer responded well to early treatment.

“Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib-cage region while fielding during the third ODI in Sydney. Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well,” the BCCI said in its statement.

The report said that Dr Rizwan Khan, the travelling team doctor, will remain with Iyer in Sydney to monitor his day-to-day recovery in consultation with the local specialists. The rest of the Indian squad has already travelled to Canberra for the T20I series of the tour starting from October 29.

Sources close to the team told Cricbuzz that Iyer is out of danger but will remain under hospital care for a few more days. Doctors are keeping him under observation for internal healing, given the nature of the injury. His family members are expected to travel from Mumbai once the required visa formalities are cleared.

While there is no official update on the recovery timeline, it is understood that Iyer will not be a part of the South Africa ODIs to be played in India in late November and early December. The BCCI has clarified that there will be no haste in bringing him back to action.

A vital player sidelined for India

Iyer’s absence comes at a crucial time for India. The right-handed batter had recently shown signs of rhythm, playing important knicks after returning from a back injury earlier this year. His aggressive yet composed approach at number four has been central to India’s ODI setup in recent times.

For now, the focus remains on his full recovery rather than cricket. The team management and medical staff are said to be in constant touch with Iyer’s family, ensuring that every step of the recovery is fully managed.