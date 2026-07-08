Shreyas Iyer's rough start prompts backing: 'He will realise what to say and what not to say'

Team India has hit a rough patch under Shreyas Iyer, with the new T20I captain still searching for his first series victory. The defeat to Ireland was a major setback, and the struggles have continued against England, where India now trail 0-2 after three matches, handing the hosts an unassailable lead in the series.

Shreyas Iyer has been under the scanner after no wins as India's captain so far. (Action Images via Reuters)

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The third T20I only added to India's concerns. Chasing 202, the visitors were bowled out for just 76 in a one-sided contest that exposed their batting frailties once again. There was little resistance as the innings folded quickly, continuing a worrying trend that has followed the team throughout the UK tour. The batting unit has failed to deliver in crucial moments, both against Ireland and now England, leaving India with plenty of questions ahead of the remaining matches. The disappointing results have also increased the pressure on Iyer, whose tenure as captain has yet to produce the turnaround many had hoped for. After the second T20I, he admitted there was a key moment that swung the match in England's favour. While he stopped short of naming the incident, his comments appeared to point towards Ravi Bishnoi's expensive over, in which the leg-spinner conceded 29 runs. That spell shifted the momentum decisively, and India have since struggled to recover, both in the match and in the series.

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{{^usCountry}} As criticism continues to grow, former India opener Wasim Jaffer defended the skipper, saying the pressure of succeeding an ICC title-winning captain is bound to have an impact. He added that Iyer is still adjusting to the demands of leadership and will eventually understand "what to say and what not to say" in the public spotlight. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As criticism continues to grow, former India opener Wasim Jaffer defended the skipper, saying the pressure of succeeding an ICC title-winning captain is bound to have an impact. He added that Iyer is still adjusting to the demands of leadership and will eventually understand "what to say and what not to say" in the public spotlight. {{/usCountry}}

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"I think Shreyas will be under pressure as he has come in with a lot of hype. The way we have been dominating in white-ball and are world champions, after IPL, we have not won a single game. He will be under stress as he is the new captain, replacing an ICC-winning captain. So it was a big and bold decision. That pressure will be there if things are not going well. In such moments, such statements also come out. We have to understand that he is under a lot of pressure. He will realise what to say and what not to," he said on his YouTube channel.

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“A lot of pressure”

Reflecting on the pressure surrounding Iyer's early struggles, Jaffer said the cricket culture in the subcontinent demands instant results, making it difficult for any new captain to settle into the role.

"In the subcontinent, we want the results very quickly, That is the mentality, irrespective of whether we have thought long term or short term. There is a lot of pressure through media or public," he added.