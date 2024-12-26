Shubman Gill axed as India pull off major surprise with just five batters in the XI; Washington Sundar back

India pulled off a major surprise by dropping Shubman Gill for the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia at the MCG in Melbourne. The visitors decided to walk in with just five designated batters, including keeper Rishabh Pant, as Gill was replaced by all-rounder Washington Sundar in the XI. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep also held on to their places in the side, meaning India would have six bowling options, including two spinners in the series for the first time. How much of that would come into play in a seamer-friendly lively MCG pitch for the Boxing Day test remains to be seen. India's Shubman Gill highest score in his last seven away Tests is 36. (AFP)(HT_PRINT)

India captain Rohit Sharma also confirmed that would be back at the top of the order with Yashasvi Jaiswal. "Yes, I will," said Rohit at the toss after Ravi Shastri asked whether he will open the batting. He had sacrificed his opening position for KL Rahul in the second and the third and the fourth Test match which did not go down well. In the Boxing Day Test, Rahul is set to bat at No.3.

The official Indian team sheet shared by BCCI, however, listed Rahul and Jaiswal as openers while Rohit was at No.3.

Shubman Gill's poor form in overseas Tests

Gill, who has been an absolute beast in ODIs pretty much all around the globe, has failed to replicate it in Test cricket. His highest score in his last seven away Tests is 36 — a sign that he often gets starts but then gives them away. This hurts India because he asked for and got the No.3 slot in the batting order. An average of 35.76 in 31 Tests is poor for a batter of his class and these numbers drop to 29.57 when he tours the SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia). He looks good in the middle, but then, inexplicably, he loses concentration and falls, which has happened twice in this series in Adelaide.

“It's a brave decision. I would have Gill. It would have been a tough choice between Reddy and Washington but they have kept faith in them,” said former India head coach Ravi Shastri.

Sundar, meanwhile, returned to the XI after featuring in the series opener in Perth. The inclusion of Sundar in place of Gill is an interesting choice in so many ways. Tipped to be the natural successor to the recently retired Ravichandran Ashwin, the Tamil Nadu all-rounder is likely to bat in the top 7 in the Boxing Day Test.

The move could also mean India wanted someone to take the ball away from Travis Head with the old ball but with India now bowling first, how much of that will be effective?

Australia, on the other hand, handed debut to Sam Konstas and brought Scott Boland in place of the injured

Australia (Playing XI): Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep