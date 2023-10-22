News / Cricket / Shubman Gill becomes fastest to reach terrific ODI record, surpasses Hashim Amla, Babar Azam during clash vs NZ

Shubman Gill becomes fastest to reach terrific ODI record, surpasses Hashim Amla, Babar Azam during clash vs NZ

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 22, 2023 08:53 PM IST

Team India opener Shubman Gill went past Hashim Amla for a terrific ODI record during India's World Cup clash against New Zealand.

During the World Cup match against New Zealand, India's opener Shubman Gill set a new record by becoming the fastest batter to reach 2,000 runs in ODI cricket. Gill accomplished this feat in just 38 innings, which is two innings fewer than South Africa's Hashim Amla, who took 40 innings to achieve the same milestone. Gill, 24, has six centuries and 10 half-centuries in 37 ODI matches for India so far. However, he couldn't convert his strong start against New Zealand, as the youngster was dismissed on 26 off 31 deliveries.

India's Shubman Gill plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and New Zealand in Dharamshala(AP)
Needing just 14 runs to achieve this significant feat, Gill's moment of glory came in the seventh over of India's run chase against New Zealand when he emphatically dispatched a delivery from Trent Boult to the boundary. While the young batter may have missed the opportunity for a big score in the game, his rapid rise in ODI cricket – particulary in the ongoing year – has been impressive. The youngster is currently the highest run-scorer in the calendar year, with 1325 runs to his name in 25 matches so far.

It's worth noting that Gill had faced a challenging start to the 2023 World Cup due to a bout of dengue fever, which had forced him to miss India's initial two matches in the tournament against Australia and Afghanistan. He made a comeback in a high-profile encounter against Pakistan, where he managed to score 16 runs.

Earlier in the game, another India star – Mohammed Shami – etched his name in World Cup history, becoming the first Indian to take two five-wicket hauls in the tournament. Shami ended with figures of 5/54 against New Zealand; the fact that it was the bowler's first match in the ongoing World Cup after being on bench for four-successive matches adds to the significance of the feat.

Shami had also surpassed Anil Kumble to become India's third-highest wicket-taker in ODI World Cups.

Thanks to Shami's prolific performance, India bowled the Kiwis out on 273 despite a strong century from Daryl Mitchell (131) and a fighting knock from Rachin Ravindra (75).

