Shubman Gill breaks silence on being dropped from India’s T20 World Cup squad: ‘Whatever is in my destiny…’

Shubman Gill, India's Test and ODI captain, finally issued his first reaction to being dropped from the team's T20 World Cup squad on Saturday. The 26-year-old, who made an entry into the T20I playing XI as the vice-captain for the Asia Cup 2025, found himself out of the reckoning after a below-par showing with the bat in the 15 T20Is he featured in, failing to hit a single fifty. No one expected the selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, to leave out Gill, but this is exactly what happened. Shubman Gill breaks his silence on being dropped from India's T20 World Cup squad. (PTI)

In the 15 T20Is he played in 2025, Gill scored 219 runs at an average of 24.25 and a strike rate of 137.26. His inclusion in the T20I scheme of things resulted in Sanju Samson going out of the lineup, despite hitting three centuries as an opener in 2024.

Also Read: Manjrekar doubles down after saying Virat Kohli chose the easiest format to play: ‘Won’t find batting great in ODIs' When Gill was unable to get going in the shortest format in the Indian jersey, fans on social media expressed their displeasure over his inclusion and the team's departure from the slam-bang approach, which had resulted in a good showing earlier.

When asked about the T20 World Cup snub, Gill refrained from divulging much, as he wished the chosen squad the best of luck for the upcoming tournament, which will be played in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8 across eight venues. India are in Group A alongside the USA, Namibia, Netherlands and Pakistan and the team will begin their campaign on February 7 at the Wankhede Stadium against the US.

“I believe that in my life, I am right where I have to be. And whatever things are written in my destiny, I think, none of those things can be taken away from me. Obviously, as a player, you have a belief that if you play well, you will win for your team and your country,” Gill told reporters on Saturday.

“But, having said that, I respected the selectors' decision, which was their decision. I wish the T20 team all the very best. And I really hope that they win the World Cup for us,” he added.

‘Important to stay in the present’ While addressing the media, Gill also emphasised the importance of staying present. He also didn't shy away from once again reiterating that the atmosphere within the dressing room is great.

“I think being an athlete, being a sportsperson, it is all about being in the present. The more present you are, even when you are on the field, you are doing your primary skill as a batsman or as a bowler, the more present you are, the more you are not thinking what is going to happen or what has happened in the previous moment,” said Gill.

“It gives you more chances of succeeding. The more I examine what I need to do right now, what is important in this moment, the more I try to discern what is required in this present moment, the more I can discover. It makes our lives simpler. And if you make your life simpler, it is a much more peaceful and happier space that you would want to be in," he added.

Coming to the T20 setup, Gill played the first three T20Is against South Africa last year, returning with scores of 4,0 and 28. However, he failed to play the fifth and final match after suffering a toe injury during a nets session. This led to Samson getting a chance as an opener, and he returned with a knock of 37 runs off 22 balls. Days later, Gill was shown the door from the World Cup squad.