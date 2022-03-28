WATCH: Shubman Gill plucks 'catch of the tournament' in IPL match vs Super Giants; Gujarat Titans dedicate special post

Playing his first match for Gujarat Titans, 22-year-old Shubman Gill produced a moment of brilliance against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. The youngster showcased excellent athleticism as he ran backwards to complete a superb catch, bringing an end Evin Lewis' stay in the middle.

The incident took place in the third delivery of the fourth over bowled by Varun Aaron, when Lewis tried to smack him towards the on-side. The shot was well connected and was landing safely in the deep.

However, Gill who was fielding at mid-wicket at that point, had some other plans. He chased the ball backwards and completed an excellent catch after covering a good amount of ground.

Soon after his effort, many fans took to Twitter hailing the effort as the catch of the tournament. Here are a few reactions:

This is exceptional catch by Shubman Gill, just wow! pic.twitter.com/IiebdsP5pK — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 28, 2022

Catch of the season- shubman gill 💥 pic.twitter.com/3igSWYpRse — depressed gill fan (@ceoofgilledits) March 28, 2022

taking blinder of a catch is not new for Shubman Gill 😌 pic.twitter.com/zSir9EJr9l — Sohom ᴷᴷᴿ (@AwaaraHoon) March 28, 2022

The franchise also dedicated a post to the 22-year-old and wrote: “Is it a kite? Is it a plane? No! It's Shubman Gill!”

Meanwhile, Titans, who opted to bowl first in the contest, got off to a brilliant start with pacer Mohammed Shami leading the charge. The pacer picked some early wickets thus shifting the momentum entirely in Titans favour as Lucknow were struggling at 42/4 after 9 overs.