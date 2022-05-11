Shubman Gill comes up with savage 'emoji' response after fans slam GT opener for 'selfish' knock against LSG in IPL 2022

The Gujarat Titans became the first team to qualify in the playoffs of the 2022 Indian Premier League on Tuesday, as the side defeated fellow tournament debutants Lucknow Super Giants for the second time in the season. Despite posting a lowly score of 144/4 in 20 overs, the Titans were able to successfully defend the target, wrapping up the LSG innings on merely 82, thanks to a stunning bowling effort. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Shubman Gill was key in Titans' innings after Hardik Pandya decided to bat first in the evening game, as the young opener remained unbeaten on 63 off 49 deliveries.

While the top-order fell cheaply in the game, Pandya (11 off 13 balls) was also dismissed early. Gill, alongside David Miller (26) and Rahul Tewatia (22*) helped the Titans to a competitive score in the innings, and the innings eventually helped the side to a massive 62-run victory.

However, throughout his knock, Gill was criticised by fans on Twitter for his slow pace of run-scoring. The opener finished his innings with a strike rate of 128.57, and the fans weren't pleased with Gill. As Titans registered a remarkable win in the game, the young opener posted a cheeky tweet as a reply to the critics.

He posted an emoji of a tortoise and a hare, seemingly referring to the famous animal fable where the tortoise beats the hare in a race.

Shubman Gill on his Twitter account. (Twitter/ShubmanGill)

Earlier, LSG's run-chase never took off in the game, thanks to Rashid Khan's (4/24), while Yash Dayal (2/24) and R Sai Kishore (2/7) picked up two wickets each.

GT sealed their play-off berth, reaching 18 points from 12 games. The defeat snapped LSG's five-match winning streak but they are still comfortably placed in the second spot with 16 points and need just a win to book their last-four berth.

