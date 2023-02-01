Shubman Gill creates history; smashes Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina's records with explosive T20I century vs New Zealand

Shubman Gill, who not too long ago scored a scintillating double century against New Zealand, carried his destructive form in the T20Is and scored his maiden century in the format against the BlackCaps in the series decider at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. Gill, who took 54 balls to race to his century became only the fifth Indian to hit hundreds across all formats of the game, joining Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and KL Rahul.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With that, Gill created history for Indian cricket as he surpassed Suresh Raina to become the youngest Indian to hit a T20I century. Gill achieved the milestone in 23 years and 146 days, just 10 days short of Raina, who had scored 101 against South Africa in 2010 aged 23 years and 156 days. Gill remained unbeaten on 126 off just 63 balls as India posted a mammoth 234/4 after winning the toss and opting to bat first. This is India's highest-ever T20I total against New Zealand

Also Read: India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 Live Score

If that isn't enough evidence of his dominance, Gill's century earned him another feather in his cap. The India opener's 126 is now also the highest individual T20I score by an Indian, overtaking Virat Kohli's record just a few months back. Kohli, the former India captain, had smoked his maiden T20I century for India, scoring 122 off 61 balls against Afghanistan at the Asia Cup 2022, a record which lasted only 146 days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gill was relentless throughout his innings. After scoring just two boundaries in the first two overs, it was in the third that Gill declared his intent, cracking Lockie Ferguson for 11 runs in the over. He was even more severe in the next, smashing three boundaries off Blair Tickner. With Rahul Tripathi taking turning aggressor, Gill bided his time at the other end, but once the No. 3 batter perished, it gave Gill the freedom to go all guns blazing.

Gill went quiet between overs 10 to 14, hitting just one four and a six. However, once Suryakumar Yadav departed after a 12-ball 24 cameo and captain Hardik Pandya arrived to give him company, Gill went berserk. He smashed consecutive sixes off Ben Lister, followed by two more maximums and a four off Ticker to race into the 90s. A cracking cover drive off Ferguson got Gill to the three-figure mark but he didn't stop there. He collected 17 off the penultimate over to help India easily sail over the 200-mark and more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gill realised it was his night to shine once Ishan Kishan's poor string of scores continue. He received super support from Tripathi, who blazed away to 44 off just 24 balls smashing four boundaries and three sixes during his highly-entertaining innings. Gill enjoyed superlative partnerships with everyone – 80 with Tripathi, a quickfire 38 with SKY and an explosive 103 off just 41 balls with Hardik. Ferguson, New Zealand's fastest bowler was carted for 54 off 4 overs, and Tickner bleeding 50 off his three. NZ implied as many as seven bowlers but unlike the last two matches, India sauntered to their fifth-highest total in T20Is.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON