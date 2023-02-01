India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 Live Score: Hardik Pandya-led IND eye series-clinching victory vs NZ

India vs New Zealand Live Score Latest Updates 3rd T20: Aiming to grab a series-clinching victory, India face New Zealand in the third T20I on Wednesday, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the series level at 1-1, the Hardik Pandya-led side will be hoping to put in a strong display after having staged a comeback in the second T20I. The hosts won the second T20I by six wickets, with Suryakumar Yadav playing a crucial knock. Chasing a target of 100 runs, India raced to 101 for four in 19.5 overs with Suryakumar hammering an unbeaten knock of 26 runs off 31 balls. Initially, a two-wicket haul by Arshdeep Singh restricted New Zealand to 99 for eight in 20 overs.

