Shubman Gill delivers special message on Team India's behalf to youngest world champion D Gukesh

India might be playing a high-profile Test series against Australia Down Under but right-handed batter Shubman Gill did not let the opportunity go as he congratulated Gukesh Dommaraju, the youngest-ever world chess champion. Gukesh stunned China's Ding Liren on Thursday to become the youngest champion, surpassing the previous record held by Garry Kasparov. Shubman Gill congratulates Gukesh Dommaraju ((Shubman Gill/FIDE Instagram) )

Earlier, Russia's Garry Kasparov held the record for being the youngest-ever world champion after he won the championship at the age of 22 in 1985.

Ahead of the upcoming Gabba Test against Australia, which is set to begin on Saturday, December 14, Shubman Gill addressed the reporters and it was then that he was asked about the feat achieved by Gukesh.

Answering the question, Gill said, "Just want to say congratulations from the entire Indian cricket team, to become the youngest world champion is a great feat in itself."

Jay Shah congratulates Gukesh Dommaraju

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) official handle had also congratulated Gukesh, saying, "Congratulations to Gukesh Dommaraju on becoming the Youngest World Chess Champion. He defeated Ding Liren at the 2024 World Chess Championship to emerge as the youngest world champion in history."

Even the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah also took to social media to congratulate Gukesh on achieving such a fantastic feat.

"Congratulations @DGukesh, you have made India proud by becoming the youngest world chess champion at just 18 years of age! I look forward to seeing many more achievements in your career. @FIDE_chess," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Gukesh secured the victory in the World Chess Championship after beating Ding Liren 7.5-6.5. The match was going neck-to-beck but Liren's blunder in the dying minutes helped Gukesh walk away with a famous win.

Not many would know but the man behind D Gukesh's success is Paddy Upton, the mental conditioning coach who worked with the Indian cricket team during the 2011 World Cup win.

Speaking to Indian Express, Paddy Upton said, "Other aspects of his strategy we’ve discussed is how to manage himself when he’s ahead in the game; how to manage himself when he might be behind in the game or under pressure within a game."

"We’ve discussed how he would manage himself if he’s ahead in the tournament, like one game up; if he’s behind, if he’s got a 6-6 position. So not only just within a game, but within the championship as a whole, it’s very clear strategies of how to manage himself when behind, when level, and when ahead," he added.

Gukesh had earlier revealed that MS Dhoni was his "idol" when he was growing up.