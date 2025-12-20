Shubman Gill dropped from T20 World Cup squad

Shubman Gill dropped for T20 World Cup India's Shubman Gill on arrival in Ahmedabad ahead of Thursday’s final T20 International against South Africa. (PTI)

The batter, who struggled as T20 opener, is out while Rinku Singh and Ishan Kishan return

HT Correspondent

Mumbai

Shubman Gill was dropped by the Indian selectors from the squad named on Saturday that will defend the title at next year’s T20 World Cup. The Test and ODI skipper, roped in to open the batting in T20, struggled in that role and was one three changes going for the premier tournament to be played in February-March.

Gill’s omission for the February 7 to March 8 tournament to be staged in India and Sri Lanka has opened the door for the recall of Ishan Kishan, who is in great form and smashed a century to lead Jharkhand to the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title two days ago.

The 26-year-old was named vice-captain of the T20 squad in an effort to hand over captaincy in all formats, but Gill managed only 4, 0 and 28 in the just-ended series against South Africa and then sat out the final game in Ahmedabad on Friday after suffering an ‘impact injury’ to his right foot while batting in the nets ahead of the abandoned fourth T20 in Lucknow.

The selection committee headed by Ajit Agarkar, which met in Mumbai on Saturday to pick the side, also left out wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma. Kishan will be the back-up as opener and keeper to Sanju Samson.

With Gill excluded, Axar Patel has been named as the vice-captain to Suryakumar Yadav, who himself faces the challenge to quick regain his form. Specialist finisher Rinku Singh, left out of the series against South Africa, has been recalled in Jitesh Sharma’s place.

Surya, who has struggled for the past few series to find his explosive rhythm, has the five T20s against New Zealand, to be played from January 21 to 28, to get going again. The World Cup squad will also play in the series against the Kiwis.

India completed their 10th bilateral T20 series victory in a row after winning the final game against the Proteas by 30 runs in Ahmedabad for a 3-1 scoreline.

Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice-capt), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan (wk).