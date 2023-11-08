Shubman Gill ends Babar Azam's reign, becomes No.1 ODI batter of the world, fourth Indian after Sachin, Dhoni, Kohli

India's Shubman Gill ended Pakistan captain Babar Azam's reign as the No.1 ODI batter in the world by claiming the top spot on the latest ICC men's batting rankings, released on Wednesday. Gill rose to the top to displace Babar on the back of his solid start to India's campaign at the World Cup 2023 and in the process became just the fourth player from his country behind Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli to hold the No.1 ODI batter ranking. India's Shubman Gill plays a shot during a 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match(AFP)

The right-hander, who has been breathing down Babar's neck for quite some time now, has contributed scores of 92 against Sri Lanka and 23 against South Africa over the last week and amassed 219 runs from six his innings at the tournament so far. Gill missed India's first two matches of the tournament against Australia and Afghanistan after being infected with dengue.

Babar has totalled 282 runs from eight knocks at the World Cup and drops six rating points below Gill into second place as his reign of more than two years as the No.1 ranked ODI batter in the world comes to an end.

The rise of Gill to the top and the big jump of former captain Kohli to fourth on the latest ODI batter rankings comes on a massive day for India, who also had fast bowler Mohammed Siraj climb to the top of the list for ODI bowlers on the back of his 10 wickets at the World Cup.

There is a major shake-up inside the top 10 of both batting and bowling ODI lists due to good performances at the World Cup and it comes as no surprise that it is India's bevy of stars that have made the biggest impression.

Gill rises to the top for the first time in his short but impressive career, while Kohli jumps three places to fourth - and within one rating point of third-placed South African Quinton de Kock - courtesy of his 543 runs at the World Cup.

Shreyas Iyer also jumps an impressive 17 places to 18th overall on the list for ODI batters, with Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman (up three spots to 11th) and Afghanistan counterpart Ibrahim Zadran (up six spots to 12th) making good ground.

The top of the ODI bowler rankings appears completely different to what it looked like at the start of the World Cup, with four players from India inside the top 10 on the back of their sensational unbeaten start to the 50-over showcase event.

