Shubman Gill gets 'Indian Rolls-Royce' crown, draws awe for ruthless hunger to join Sachin, Kohli as India's next 'GOAT'

Shubman Gill scripted history on Thursday by becoming the first Indian skipper to score a double century in England. The 25-year-old stamped his authority over England with a 269-run knock to put India in the driver's seat. Shubman was under the scanner as a batter before the start of the series, but the added captaincy responsibility has worked well in his favour. Shubman Gill etched his name in history books on Thursday with a double ton.(@BCCI X)

The talented batter is finally making a mark in red-ball cricket, silencing his critics with consecutive centuries on English soil. His double hundred at Edgbaston was a breakthrough moment — not only easing the mounting pressure on him but also firmly establishing his credentials as a worthy successor to Virat Kohli at the crucial No. 4 spot. With these standout performances, he's proving that he belongs at the highest level and is ready to shoulder greater responsibility.

Former India pacer Varun Aaron was also highly impressed with Gill's showing total control in a knock of the highest quality, comparing the Indian skipper to Rolls-Royce.

"He's just a brilliant player. In a land where they produce all the Rolls-Royces, we saw an Indian Rolls-Royce operate. So smooth, didn't give them a single chance in 269 runs. Generally when someone plays that many balls in a place like England, you definitely see a few chances go down, you see a few loose shots," Aaron said on ESPNCricinfo.

His marathon knock of 269 from 387 deliveries, laced with 30 boundaries and three sixes, drew admiration from both teammates and opponents alike. Several England players walked up to congratulate him, while the Edgbaston crowd rose to their feet, offering a well-deserved standing ovation for the masterful innings.

Aaron talked about Shubman's mindset and said he wants to be the greatest Indian batter like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, and he is working towards it.

"Just shows his mindset and composure and it just shows that Shubman Gill wants to be the greatest batsman India has ever seen. That's how he's operating," the 35-year-old further added in praise of the elegant batter.

'Shubman Gill will be disappointed, he didn't get a triple hundred'

Meanwhile, the former Indian paceman asserted that Shubman would not be happy after missing a chance to score a triple century.

"He'll be disappointed that he didn't get a triple hundred. He was looking so good. Very soft dismissal. I was really rooting for him to get a bigger hundred. We were all talking about daddy hundreds and Gill getting a big one. It really looked like he was digging deep to get one of his big scores - did get his biggest score," Aaron commented.