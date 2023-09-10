Shubman Gill hammers Shaheen Afridi to spark meme fest during blockbuster IND vs PAK Asia Cup clash

Before rain halted the play in the action-packed Asia Cup 2023 encounter between India and Pakistan, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and opener Shubman Gill put on a show for the Men In Blue during the third game of the Super Four stage of the continental tournament. Launching an all-out attack on the Pakistani bowlers, openers Rohit and Gill gave India a promising start by plundering 38 runs in the first powerplay at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Shubman Gill scored a quick-fire half-century against Pakistan(AP-ANI)

Opener Gill had a forgetful outing against Pakistan in the group stage of the Asia Cup 2023 which was abandoned due to rain. Making amends in the second meeting between the two arch-rivals at the Asia Cup 2023, opener Gill played a stroke-filled knock against Babar Azam's men in the Super 4 showdown. Gill's batting exploits against Afridi and Co. in the rain-marred contest has sparked a meme fest on social media.

Talking about Gill's batting onslaught against Pakistan in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023, the Indian opener is the first batter to hit six boundaries against Afridi in a 50-over contest. Opener Gill creamed three boundaries in Afridi's 5th over that went for 13 runs. After pacer Naseem Shah unnerved skipper Rohit with a maiden over, Gill started the 8th over with a boundary.

Welcoming Pakistan's Shadab Khan into the attack, Gill completed his half-century on the third ball of the over before Rohit took the aerial route and scored 16 runs in the final three balls. Opener Gill completed his 8th half-century in just 37 balls. The swashbuckling batter smashed 58 off 52 balls in the third match of the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup. Rohit and Gill put on 121 runs for the opening wicket before Shadab and Shaheen removed the openers.

