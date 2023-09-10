News / Cricket / India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Live Score: Rain threat looms over 2nd match between arch-rivals
Live

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Live Score: Rain threat looms over 2nd match between arch-rivals

Sep 10, 2023 11:16 AM IST
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Live Score: Follow live score and updates of IND vs PAK here. 

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Live Score: India and Pakistan are set to have a second go at each other at the 2023 Asia Cup, this time at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The first match between the two teams seemed to be a thriller in the making after India's remarkable fightback batting first but the Pakistan chase never happened due to rain in Pallekele. This time, the organisers have done all that is in their power and more, including controversially allotting a reserve day for just this match in the Super Fours, but the threat of rain making all this a washed out damp squib remains. 

  • Sep 10, 2023 11:15 AM IST

    Asia Cup Super Four Live Score: Pakistan's bowl outs

    Pakistan have managed to bowl out the opposition in all three matches that they have played thus far. In that first match against India, all of the wickets had fallen to pace.

  • Sep 10, 2023 11:00 AM IST

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup Live Score: Babar on Pakistan's edge over India

    “Given the continuous cricket we are playing both in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, you can say that we hold an edge (over India). We have been playing here in Sri Lanka for the past two months or so. We have played Tests, we played a series against Afghanistan and then the LPL, so it can be said that we have an advantage,” said the Pakistan captain before the match

  • Sep 10, 2023 10:47 AM IST

    India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Live Score: India's rainy matches

    India are yet to play a full, uninterrupted match, in this tournament. In the first, which was against Pakistan, India batted first and didn't bowl and in the second against Nepal, they hardly batted.

  • Sep 10, 2023 10:38 AM IST

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Live: Pakistan's pace standards

    Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah seem to be a hark back to the days when Pakistan's pace attack would be led by Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis with a young and angry Shoaib Akhtar behind them. South Africa bowling great Morne Morkel has done a lot of work with these pacers and he recently spoke about it on the PCB's twitter handle.

  • Sep 10, 2023 10:20 AM IST

    Asia Cup Super Four Live Score: The sun is out!

    Well, well, well, in spite of all the doomsday weather forecasts, there are blue skies shining over Colombo at the moment. Let's hope it stays this way throughout the day. 

  • Sep 10, 2023 10:09 AM IST

    IND vs PAK Asia Cup Live Score: Pakistan full squad

    Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr

  • Sep 10, 2023 10:04 AM IST

    India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Live Score: India full squad

    Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma

  • Sep 10, 2023 10:04 AM IST

    India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Live Score: Hello and welcome!

    The first match between these two teams was simmering nicely and seemed set for a nail-biting second half when the clouds over Pallekele decided they had scene enough cricket for the day. Rain has been a constant companion to the Asia Cup this year whenever it has been played in Sri Lanka. Colombo is known to have hosted matches at this time of the year and so, this much rainfall is unusual. But, it is what it is and the forecasts indicate that it could be a day where we appreciate the ground staff at the R Premadasa Stadium more than the players and the match itself. 

