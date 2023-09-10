India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Live Score: Rain threat looms over 2nd match between arch-rivals

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Live Score: India and Pakistan are set to have a second go at each other at the 2023 Asia Cup, this time at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The first match between the two teams seemed to be a thriller in the making after India's remarkable fightback batting first but the Pakistan chase never happened due to rain in Pallekele. This time, the organisers have done all that is in their power and more, including controversially allotting a reserve day for just this match in the Super Fours, but the threat of rain making all this a washed out damp squib remains.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Live Score:(ANI )