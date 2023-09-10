'Even Sachin had to suffer for 20 years': Akhtar's honest admission on Kohli, Rohit as India meet Pakistan in Asia Cup

With India meeting arch-rivals Pakistan for the second time in the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup, legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has issued a noteworthy statement about batting icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Resuming their epic rivalry in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday, Rohit Sharma's Team India squared off against Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Akhtar said that there hasn't been a more fantastic batter than Tendulkar(Getty Images-AP)

In the build-up to the mouthwatering clash between the two traditional rivals, Akhtar revealed why he feels sad for batting icons Rohit and Kohli. Giving a special mention to Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, Akhtar said that there hasn't been a greater batter than the Little Master. Talking about Kohli, Akhtar said that the former India skipper is a batter who knows how to absorb pressure in high-profile matches.

ALSO READ: India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: PAK wilt under Rohit, Gill carnage as IND openers smash fifties

'Feel sad for Virat and Rohit for the bashing they get'

"I feel sad for the likes of Virat and Rohit for the bashing that they get. But Virat is someone who performs under pressure. There hasn't been a greater batter than Sachin and even he had to suffer for 20 years, the onslaught from media. I feel the media does a lot of bashing for TRP. I feel sorry for the current cricketers for the pressure they're under," Akhtar shared his views on YouTube channel - 'Wake up with Sorabh'.

Akhtar was all praise for the Shaheen Afridi-starrer bowling attack of the Green Army ahead of the Super 4 encounter between India and Pakistan. Former champions Pakistan boast of the world's best pace-bowling attacks in white-ball cricket. Led by speedster Afridi, Pakistan's bowling attack features the likes of Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf. The fast-bowling trio has taken 23 wickets in the first three matches of the Asia Cup.

'Don't talk to Virat Kohli'

"We have the better bowling attack. If I was with the team, I would have pushed them to show more courage and be fearless. Don't talk to Virat Kohli, just start pushing him. Disturb his focus. Get him busy with you. If he gets busy with batting then he will win the game. One lakh people in Ahmedabad watching India play Pakistan. Who will be under pressure? Pakistan? I want them to identify this and cash in on the opportunity," Akhtar added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON