MUMBAI, India — Shubman Gill scored an unbeaten 70 as India fought back from an overnight 86-4 to reach 195-5 at lunch on Day 2 of the third test against New Zealand on Saturday. Shubman Gill leads India’s comeback with unbeaten 70 in 3rd test against New Zealand

Gill added 96 runs off 114 balls for the fifth wicket with Rishabh Pant, who scored a whirlwind 60 off 59 balls, as the duo helped India recover from the evening session on the first day. India had endured seven deliveries of mayhem late on day one as it crashed from 78-1 to 84-4.

Ravindra Jadeja was the other unbeaten batter at lunch, as India trailed by 40 runs. New Zealand had scored 235 runs in its first innings after opting to bat.

New Zealand won the first two tests in Bengaluru and Pune by eight wickets and 113 runs respectively, registering a landmark first test-series win in India.

On Saturday, Pant was dropped on 53 at long off — Matt Henry missing the catch off Glenn Phillips’ bowling. Gill also survived a catching chance, as New Zealand’s fielding dropped below regular standard in hot and humid conditions.

Gill went on to score his seventh half-century off 66 balls.

In the second hour, New Zealand struck back as Pant was out lbw off Ish Sodhi against the run of play. The batter reviewed, but the decision stayed in Sodhi’s favor as India lost its sole wicket of the morning session.

cricket: /hub/cricket

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.