Shubman Gill matches Virat Kohli, registers historic opening stand with Sai Sudharshan, GT rewrite record books vs CSK
Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan broke a plethora of records as Gujarat Titans hammered Chennai Super Kings bowlers in Ahmedabad.
Gujarat Titans openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan sent the cricket statisticians into overdrive by hitting twin centuries against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL 2024 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Sudharsan, who smashed his maiden IPL century, struck 103 off 51 balls with five fours and seven sixes while Gill scored season's first ton -- a sublime 104 off 55 balls with half a dozen sixes. The two batters put on 210 runs for the first wicket and equalled the record set by Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul in 2022.
Gill and Sudharsan's blitz enabled Gujarat Titans to put up a mammoth 231/3 in a must-win game. This is GT's second-best score in the IPL, behind the 233 they put up against Mumbai Indians last year.
Let's take a look at the team milestones of GT
Highest team totals against CSK
231/4 by PBKS, Cuttack, 2014
231/3 by GT, Ahmedabad, 2024*
226/6 by PBKS, Wankhede, 2014
223/5 by RR, Chennai, 2010
Highest team totals for GT
233/3 vs MI, Ahmedabad, 2023
231/3 vs CSK, Ahmedabad, 2024
227/2 vs LSG, Ahmedabad, 2023
220/8 vs DC, Delhi, 2024
Highest partnership in IPL (any wickets)
229 - AB de Villiers & V Kohli vs GL, Bengaluru, 2016 (2nd wicket)
215* - AB de Villiers & V Kohli vs MI, Wankhede, 2015 (2nd wicket)
210* - Q de Kock & KL Rahul vs KKR, Dy Patil , 2022 (1st wicket)
210 - Shubman GIll & S Sudharsan vs CSK, Ahmedabad, 2024 (1st wicket)
206 - A Gilchrist & S Marsh vs RCB, Dharamsala, 2011 (2nd wicket)
204* - C Gayle & Virat Kohli vs DC, Delhi, 2012 (2nd wicket)
Now let's take a look at the individual records of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan
SHUBMAN GILL
Most individual hundreds at a venue in T20s
5 - Chris Gayle at Mirpur
4 - Michael Klinger at Bristol
4 - Virat Kohli at Bengaluru
4 - Shubman Gill at Ahmedabad
Most hundreds in T20s (By Indians)
9 - Virat Kohli
8 - Rohit Sharma
6 - Ruturaj Gaikwad
6 - KL Rahul
6 - Suryakumar Yadav
6 - Shubman Gill*
SAI SUDHARSAN
Fewest innings to 1000 IPL runs
21 - Shaun Marsh
23 - Lendl Simmons
25 - Matthew Hayden
25 - Sai Sudharsan*
26 - Jonny Bairstow
Fastest Indians to 1000 IPL runs
25 - Sai Sudharsan
31 - Sachin Tendulkar
31 - Ruturaj Gaikwad
33 - Tilak Varma
