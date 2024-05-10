Shubman Gill matches Virat Kohli, registers historic opening stand with Sai Sudharshan, GT rewrite record books vs CSK

Gujarat Titans openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan sent the cricket statisticians into overdrive by hitting twin centuries against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL 2024 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Sudharsan, who smashed his maiden IPL century, struck 103 off 51 balls with five fours and seven sixes while Gill scored season's first ton -- a sublime 104 off 55 balls with half a dozen sixes. The two batters put on 210 runs for the first wicket and equalled the record set by Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul in 2022. Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill celebrates with partner Sai Sudharsan(ANI)

Gill and Sudharsan's blitz enabled Gujarat Titans to put up a mammoth 231/3 in a must-win game. This is GT's second-best score in the IPL, behind the 233 they put up against Mumbai Indians last year.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Let's take a look at the team milestones of GT

Highest team totals against CSK

231/4 by PBKS, Cuttack, 2014

231/3 by GT, Ahmedabad, 2024*

226/6 by PBKS, Wankhede, 2014

223/5 by RR, Chennai, 2010

Highest totals for GT

Highest team totals for GT

233/3 vs MI, Ahmedabad, 2023

231/3 vs CSK, Ahmedabad, 2024

227/2 vs LSG, Ahmedabad, 2023

220/8 vs DC, Delhi, 2024

Highest partnership in IPL (any wickets)

229 - AB de Villiers & V Kohli vs GL, Bengaluru, 2016 (2nd wicket)

215* - AB de Villiers & V Kohli vs MI, Wankhede, 2015 (2nd wicket)

210* - Q de Kock & KL Rahul vs KKR, Dy Patil , 2022 (1st wicket)

210 - Shubman GIll & S Sudharsan vs CSK, Ahmedabad, 2024 (1st wicket)

206 - A Gilchrist & S Marsh vs RCB, Dharamsala, 2011 (2nd wicket)

204* - C Gayle & Virat Kohli vs DC, Delhi, 2012 (2nd wicket)

Now let's take a look at the individual records of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan

SHUBMAN GILL

Most individual hundreds at a venue in T20s

5 - Chris Gayle at Mirpur

4 - Michael Klinger at Bristol

4 - Virat Kohli at Bengaluru

4 - Shubman Gill at Ahmedabad

Most hundreds in T20s (By Indians)

9 - Virat Kohli

8 - Rohit Sharma

6 - Ruturaj Gaikwad

6 - KL Rahul

6 - Suryakumar Yadav

6 - Shubman Gill*

SAI SUDHARSAN

Fewest innings to 1000 IPL runs

21 - Shaun Marsh

23 - Lendl Simmons

25 - Matthew Hayden

25 - Sai Sudharsan*

26 - Jonny Bairstow

Fastest Indians to 1000 IPL runs

25 - Sai Sudharsan

31 - Sachin Tendulkar

31 - Ruturaj Gaikwad

33 - Tilak Varma