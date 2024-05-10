 Shubman Gill matches Virat Kohli, registers historic opening stand with Sai Sudharshan, GT rewrite record books vs CSK | Crickit
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
Home HT Home
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shubman Gill matches Virat Kohli, registers historic opening stand with Sai Sudharshan, GT rewrite record books vs CSK

ByHT Sports Desk
May 10, 2024 09:57 PM IST

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan broke a plethora of records as Gujarat Titans hammered Chennai Super Kings bowlers in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan sent the cricket statisticians into overdrive by hitting twin centuries against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL 2024 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Sudharsan, who smashed his maiden IPL century, struck 103 off 51 balls with five fours and seven sixes while Gill scored season's first ton -- a sublime 104 off 55 balls with half a dozen sixes. The two batters put on 210 runs for the first wicket and equalled the record set by Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul in 2022.

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill celebrates with partner Sai Sudharsan(ANI)
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill celebrates with partner Sai Sudharsan(ANI)

Gill and Sudharsan's blitz enabled Gujarat Titans to put up a mammoth 231/3 in a must-win game. This is GT's second-best score in the IPL, behind the 233 they put up against Mumbai Indians last year.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

GT vs CSK Live Score

Let's take a look at the team milestones of GT

Highest team totals against CSK

231/4 by PBKS, Cuttack, 2014

231/3 by GT, Ahmedabad, 2024*

226/6 by PBKS, Wankhede, 2014

223/5 by RR, Chennai, 2010

Highest totals for GT
Highest totals for GT

Highest team totals for GT

233/3 vs MI, Ahmedabad, 2023

231/3 vs CSK, Ahmedabad, 2024

227/2 vs LSG, Ahmedabad, 2023

220/8 vs DC, Delhi, 2024

Highest partnership in IPL (any wickets)

229 - AB de Villiers & V Kohli vs GL, Bengaluru, 2016 (2nd wicket)

215* - AB de Villiers & V Kohli vs MI, Wankhede, 2015 (2nd wicket)

210* - Q de Kock & KL Rahul vs KKR, Dy Patil , 2022 (1st wicket)

210 - Shubman GIll & S Sudharsan vs CSK, Ahmedabad, 2024 (1st wicket)

206 - A Gilchrist & S Marsh vs RCB, Dharamsala, 2011 (2nd wicket)

204* - C Gayle & Virat Kohli vs DC, Delhi, 2012 (2nd wicket)

Now let's take a look at the individual records of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan

SHUBMAN GILL

Most individual hundreds at a venue in T20s

5 - Chris Gayle at Mirpur

4 - Michael Klinger at Bristol

4 - Virat Kohli at Bengaluru

4 - Shubman Gill at Ahmedabad

Most hundreds in T20s (By Indians)

9 - Virat Kohli

8 - Rohit Sharma

6 - Ruturaj Gaikwad

6 - KL Rahul

6 - Suryakumar Yadav

6 - Shubman Gill*

SAI SUDHARSAN

Fewest innings to 1000 IPL runs

21 - Shaun Marsh

23 - Lendl Simmons

25 - Matthew Hayden

25 - Sai Sudharsan*

26 - Jonny Bairstow

Fastest Indians to 1000 IPL runs

25 - Sai Sudharsan

31 - Sachin Tendulkar

31 - Ruturaj Gaikwad

33 - Tilak Varma

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, GT vs CSK Live Score, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cricket News / Shubman Gill matches Virat Kohli, registers historic opening stand with Sai Sudharshan, GT rewrite record books vs CSK

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On