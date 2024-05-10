IPL 2024, GT vs CSK Live Score: Chennai favourites as playoff berth within grasp, Gujarat face do-or-die match
Chennai Super Kings will look to bank on the momentum and clinch a crucial win against Gujarat Titans on Friday.
IPL 2024, GT vs CSK Live Score, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings: As Chennai Super Kings gear up to face the struggling Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, they find themselves grappling with the absence of key bowlers due to injuries and international commitments. Despite this, CSK remain favourites thanks to their batters' supreme form, as well as replacement bowlers stepping up. For Ruturaj Gaikwad's men, the away match against GT carries significant weight, as they are yet to secure a playoff berth, and a defeat could severely dent their chances....Read More
The bowling department poses a particular challenge for CSK, with the likes of Deepak Chahar and Matheesha Pathirana ruled out due to injuries, and Mustafizur Rahman occupied with national duties. This leaves their bowling attack, sans Ravindra Jadeja and Tushar Deshpande, somewhat depleted. Much will depend on how the trio of CSK spinners - Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, and Moeen Ali - navigate the conditions.
CSK will draw confidence from their recent performance in Dharamsala, where they defended a total of 167 against Punjab Kings. A win against GT will propel CSK to third place in the standings, edging past Sunrisers Hyderabad by virtue of a superior net run rate, strengthening their spot among contenders for playoffs.
On the contrary, the Titans find themselves reeling at the bottom of the table, with little chance of making it to the top four, given their maximum attainable points tally of 14. Low on confidence and struggling in all departments, the Titans face an uphill battle to salvage their campaign. Their bowling unit, in particular, has suffered in the absence of injured Mohammed Shami and the struggles of Rashid Khan, while captain Shubman Gill's batting form has also been inconsistent, adding to their woes.
Meanwhile, CSK's batting has been buoyed by skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's stellar form, making him their top run-scorer with 541 runs from 11 innings. With Daryl Mitchell also among the runs, CSK looks to capitalize on their batting strength.
CSK's pace department absentees
Among the biggest reasons for CSK's success this season has been their fast bowlers, particularly Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman and Deepak Chahar. Well these three are exactly the players who are missing for the rest of the season. Pathirana and Chahar are both out due to injuries. Mustafizur Rahman has returned to Bangladesh to play a series against Zimbabwe in preparation for the T20 World Cup.
Gujarat Titans full squad
Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Sandeep Warrier, Vijay Shankar, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav, Darshan Nalkande, Sharath BR, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Umesh Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sushant Mishra
Chennai Super Kings full squad
Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Richard Gleeson, Tushar Deshpande, Sameer Rizvi, Simarjeet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Rachin Ravindra, Ajay Jadav Mandal, RS Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish
