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Shubman Gill’s cheeky ‘whistle’ swipe at CSK sparks social media storm after Gujarat Titans’ Chepauk breakthrough

Shubman Gill shared a picture on Instagram that was seen as a light-hearted dig at the CSK

Updated on: Apr 27, 2026 06:48 pm IST
By HT Sports Desk
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The Indian Premier League has witnessed several heated rivalries over the years, but moments off the field often reveal a lighter, playful bond between opposition players and fanbases. Chennai Super Kings, one of the most successful franchises in IPL history, boast five titles and are backed by a passionate fanbase known as the ‘Whistle Podu Army’ or the ‘Yellow Army’. Every franchise aims to perform at its best at CSK’s home venue, the MA Chidambaram Stadium, famously known as Chepauk.

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill reacts after playing a shot during the 2026 IPL match against Chennai Super Kings(AFP)

In the aftermath of Gujarat Titans’ latest win against CSK on Sunday, April 26, GT captain Shubman Gill shared a picture on Instagram that was seen as a light-hearted dig at the hosts. Holding a yellow whistle, Gill captioned the post “Nandri Chennai”. The moment came after his side registered their first win at Chepauk since IPL 2023.

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Gill, who had scored 297 runs in six innings before this match, provided a steady start with 33 but was unable to see it through, falling to a sharp stumping by Sanju Samson. Jos Buttler then carried forward the momentum, building a strong partnership with Sudharsan and remaining unbeaten on 39 off 30 balls to seal the chase.

Gill, clearly delighted, shared the cheeky Instagram post that quickly went viral as GT climbed to fifth on the points table, gaining an edge over CSK. He also praised the team’s overall performance after the match.

“Very happy to get a win like that in this part of India. Apart from the last four or five overs, it was a complete performance. If I have to be critical, finishing an innings has been a problem. We need to do better in that,” Gill said.

 
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HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / Shubman Gill’s cheeky ‘whistle’ swipe at CSK sparks social media storm after Gujarat Titans’ Chepauk breakthrough
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