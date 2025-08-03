Shubman Gill’s ‘thoda toh contribute karo’ jab lands hard as Akash Deep flips the script on India teammates

Nightwatchman Akash Deep produced an unforgettable counterattack on the third day's morning at the Oval Test, smashing a maiden Test half-century that left England flustered and off balance. With India trailing and the ball doing just enough, Akash showed no interest in mere survival. He walked out with intent and immediately set the tone, launching Jacob Bethell for a boundary in the very first over. That fearless mindset didn’t waver, even when England turned to pace; Akash went after Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue with gusto, slashing hard, living dangerously, and reaping the rewards. Shubman Gill reveals his banter with Akash Deep after the latter's brilliant fifty at The Oval(BCCI/Reuters)

A mistimed pull to Overton ended his gritty 66 off 94, but by then, he had already stitched a 107-run stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal. India eventually ended with a strong 396 in the second innings, giving England a 374-run target to win the series. By the end of Day 3, England had lost a wicket for 50.

Akash Deep's innings, however, was among the biggest talking points of the day, and a host of India players reacted to his brilliant knock under pressure. Indian captain Shubman Gill made a cheeky remark about how batters keep telling the bowlers to score runs, and that Akash Deep's innings has now put an end to the bickering.

“We usually keep having banter about this. Batters keep telling the bowlers, 'thoda toh contribute karo'. I think today, he has given us a great reply!” Gill told BCCI.

“Today, I told him that if you get a ball in your radar, try to score runs.”

KL Rahul, meanwhile, revealed his chat with the bowler right before the start of the day's play.

“This morning, (I)just had a brief chat and told him to think like a batter, and not throw his wicket away. For him to not relax and make sure he gets as many runs as he can, and enjoy himself, play his shots and also be responsible, I think he did all of that. So, really happy,” said Rahul.

‘I didn’t want to get out'

In the same video, Akash Deep stated that he wanted to preserve his wicket for as long as he could.

“I slept the previous night with the mindset that I didn't want to get out. If I get a good ball, then it's fine. But I shouldn't do something erratic, even if that means I get hit on the body. I wanted to play. When the team needed me to stay out there, I had a 100+ partnership with Jaisu (Yashasvi Jaiswal). That is very special for me,” said the 28-year-old.