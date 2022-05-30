Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Watch: Shubman Gill's Virat Kohli-like celebration after IPL final-winning six sets on Twitter on fire

Shubman Gill hit a six off the first ball of the 19th over to seal a seven-wicket win for Gujarat Titans in the IPL final against the Rajasthan Royals. Gill then celebrated like Virat Kohli which went viral.
Published on May 30, 2022 07:40 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Shubman Gill sparked wild celebrations among his team mates as he hit a six to finish off the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) final and helped Gujarat Titans win a title in their maiden season. Gill pulled Rajasthan Royals' (RR) Obed McCoy over deep square leg to sent the colossal Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad into celebrations as it meant that it was their home team who won the title. The way Gill celebrated also had similarities with former India and RCB captain Virat Kohli. (More IPL News)

The shot helped GT beat RR in the final by seven wickets with 11 balls in hand.

Gill took off his helmet and let out a roar after the shot sailed over the boundary. The first person to hug him was his partner David Miller. Gill finished the match unbeaten on 45 off 43 balls while Miller, who was the aggressor in the partnership, smashed 32 off 19. The partnership between the pair was on 47 off 29 balls at the end of the match.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Shubman Gill's Virat Kohli-like celebration after hitting winning runs in IPL final

RELATED STORIES

GT captain Hardik Pandya was the star of the show, returning figures of 3-17 to restrict Rajasthan to 130 for nine in the lop-sided final. He then scored 34 runs before Gill and Miller took them home.

The chase was not as straightforward as it would have seemed.

Gujarat lost Wriddhiman Saha for five and Matthew Wade for eight before Shubman and Gill and Pandya put the chase back on track.

The pair put on 63 runs for the third wicket to put the pressure back on the bowling side as Pandya smashed Ravichandran Ashwin for a four and six in the 12th over.

Yuzvendra Chahal got Pandya out with his leg spin to overtake Wanindu Hasaranga of Royal Challengers Bangalore as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament and finished with 27 scalps.

But Gill, who was dropped on nought by Chahal, stood firm to put on an unbeaten 47-run stand with left-handed South African batsman David Miller, who made 32 off 19.

HT Sports Desk

ipl 2022 ipl rajasthan royals gujarat titans
