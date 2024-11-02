Shubman Gill fires blunt reply after reporter tries to pull him down with 'jab runs nahi bante' bomb: 'Me? Personally?'

Right-handed batter Shubman Gill, who has made the No.3 spot his own in Tests, arguably played one of his finest knocks in the longest format as he rescued Team India from a precarious position in the ongoing third and final Test against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The 90-run knock on a turning track must have given ample confidence to the youngster, and Gill was in mood, to take questions about his form off late. Addressing the press conference after stumps on Day 2, Shubman Gill was asked a question about whether there is pressure on him, when he is not able to score runs at the No.3 position and the 25-year-old shut down the query, in his own style. India's Shubman Gill plays a shot during Day 2 of the third test match against New Zealand. (ANI Photo)

"Ever since you have moved to the No.3 position, is there pressure on you jab runs nahi bante (when the runs don't come)? What's the mindset then?" asked the journalist.

Without losing his cool, Shubman Gill gave a blunt response, saying, "Like me, personally? I think I have been having a great year. I played the last Test, I got two starts, I was not able to convert, that is a different thing. But I was very confident going into this innings, I had no pressure on me."

In the first innings, India were reeling at 84/4, however Shubman Gill along with Rishabh Pant, rescued India, as the duo put on 96 runs for the fifth wicket. Gill eventually scored 90, while Pant was dismissed after playing a quickfire knock of 60 off just 59 balls.

'Rishabh put pressure on New Zealand bowlers'

Rishabh Pant's 60-run knock was studded with eight fours and two sixes. The left-hander took a special liking to Ajaz Patel, and the left-arm spinner was not able to settle at the crease. It is no surprise that it took Pant's dismissal for Ajaz to find his mojo back, and eventually take another five-wicket haul at the Wankhede.

"I think when you put the bowlers under pressure, it's difficult for them to bowl in that area consistently and that's what we talked about. I think the way Rishabh came in and started hitting those boundaries, in that particular session they were not very consistent with their line and length, so that's why we were able to cash in," said Gill.

"Yeah, the conversation was, actually we were just having fun in the middle and like I said it was all about trying to put them under pressure because then like I said it's difficult if we are playing our shots, then it's difficult for the bowlers to be able to bowl in that area consistently and we have seen if the bowlers are bowling in the area where it's difficult to defend in that area consistently, then it's hard for the bowlers to be able to contain runs," he added.

When asked where does he rate this 90-run knock in his career so far, Gill said, "Yes, definitely it's one of my better knocks that I have played in Test cricket. And leading up to this test match, it was all about me working on the areas that I worked before the England series that we played."

On stumps on Day 2, New Zealand reached the score of 171/9, gaining a lead of 143 runs. Ajaz Patel and William ORourke will now come out to bat on Day 3 in a bid to extended New Zealand's lead further.

On a turning wicket, India will have quite a run-chase at their hands, and it needs to be seen whether the senior pros Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli step up, after having an underwhelming series with the bat.