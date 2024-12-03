Shubman Gill stops Rohit Sharma from rescuing Jaiswal from 'no entry' area as India captain scolds opener

Yashasvi Jaiswal announced his arrival in Australia with a match-winning 161 in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Perth last week, but his campaign in Adelaide began with a bit of chaos after the India opener was left stuck in a 'no entry' zone, leaving captain Rohit Sharma vexed. However, it was Shubman Gill's act that took the cake in BCCI's viral video. Indian team arrived in Adelaide on Monday

India arrived in Adelaide on Monday after completing their pink-ball warm-up match in Canberra on Sunday. They won by six wickets against the Australian Prime Minister's XI. The match also marked Rohit's first appearance on the tour after he missed the series opener owing to the birth of his second child.

In the video shared by BCCI on Tuesday, Jaiswal is seen stuck in a 'no entry zone' as Rohit, in a rather brotherly fashion, scolds the youngster. Gill quickly found a solution for Jaiswal but stopped Rohit in a bid to prolong the mischief.

"He got stuck. It says no entry right there. It will open if we go close. Only if we go close," Shubman smiled as he said, while Rohit scolded Jaiswal, saying, “Why did you go there?”

'You look like Mogambo'

In the second part of the video, Sarfaraz Khan engaged in a hilarious banter with Washington Sundar, when the latter was shopping at the airport. The India batter reckoned the all-rounder looked like Mogambo, an iconic Bollywood character portrayed by late Amrish Puri in Shekhar Kapur's 197 classic 'Mr. India', when tried on a black-coloured hat. Here is how the conversation went...

Sarfaraz: Wear this bro, you will look like Mogambo.

Washington: I don't like the colour, I look like a magician.

Sarfaraz: No, you are looking like Mogambo. Do you know that movie? Mogambo?

Washington: No.

The pink-ball Test will begin on December 6 at the Adelaide Oval, but rain will likely play a crucial role in the match. India are currently leading the five-Test series 1-0 after a record 295-run win in Perth.