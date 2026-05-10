Shubman Gill suffers injury scare, provides important update after Gujarat Titans jump to second spot in IPL standings

Shubman Gill, the Gujarat Titans captain, suffered a fresh injury scare in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday. However, there isn't much to worry about if Gill's word is to be taken. During Gujarat's batting innings, the right-handed batter was seen struggling with his foot and felt discomfort. After the emphatic 77-run win, the 26-year-old revealed that he twisted his ankle and the whole incident was “quite painful.” Shubman Gill provided an important update (REUTERS)

However, he added that he started feeling better after half an hour, and there isn't much to worry about. Over the last few months, Gill has been bogged down by neck sprains, which have even led him to miss the second Test and the whole ODI series against South Africa. He even missed one game in the IPL 2026 season, and Rashid Khan led the Titans in his absence.

“I think I just, while taking the run, I think twisted my ankle a little bit. It was quite painful. But I think after half an hour or so, it settled down a bit,” Gill said at the post-match presentation.

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The target of 230 proved way too much for Rajasthan, as the hosts were bundled out for 152 in 16.3 overs, handing Gujarat a comprehensive win.

“We got above maybe 10-15 runs extra on the board. We thought there was a little bit in for the spinners in the middle. It wasn’t easy to hit sixes or get the boundaries. The ball was gripping a little bit. We got 230 runs on the board. We always knew, if we get a couple of wickets in the powerplay, we’re going to have a good game,” said Gill.

‘Perfect match’ The India Test and ODI captain added that he was extremely pleased with the win over the Royals and it was a “complete performance” by his team. With this victory, the Titans moved into second place in the standings with 14 points in 11 matches.

“Definitely, even before this match, we had a conversation that, till now, I don’t think we had a perfect match. So very happy. I think this was a clean win for us,” said Gill.

“Definitely (would you say this was a perfect match?),” he added.

Rashid Khan was adjudged as Player of the Match for his spell of 4/33 against the Royals. He took the wickets of Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira and Shubham Dubey.