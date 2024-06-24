 Shubman Gill to lead India against Zimbabwe, Riyan Parag gets maiden call-up as BCCI announces squad for five-match T20I | Crickit
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shubman Gill to lead India against Zimbabwe, Riyan Parag gets maiden call-up as BCCI announces squad for five-match T20I

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 24, 2024 06:11 PM IST

Shubman Gill has been appointed as the leader of the Rohit Sharma-less side for the upcoming white-ball series against Zimbabwe.

Indian batter Shubman Gill has been appointed as the leader of the Rohit Sharma-less side for the upcoming white-ball series against Zimbabwe on Monday. Gill travelled to the USA as a reserve player for India's T20 World Cup campaign. However, Gill was later released from the T20 World Cup squad ahead of the business end of the ICC event. Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel have been roped in as wicketkeepers for the Zimbabwe series.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill during a practice session(PTI)
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill during a practice session(PTI)

India's squad for the Zimbabwe series:

Ꮪhubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Stay updated with the latest cricket news, T20 World Cup 2024 updates and match highlights. Explore the World Cup Schedule 2024, India vs Australia Live Score track the World Cup Points Table, follow Virat Kohli's performance, and stay ahead with the stats on World Cup Most Wickets and World Cup Most Runs on the Hindustan Times website and app.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cricket News / Shubman Gill to lead India against Zimbabwe, Riyan Parag gets maiden call-up as BCCI announces squad for five-match T20I

T20 World Cup 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On