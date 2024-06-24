Shubman Gill to lead India against Zimbabwe, Riyan Parag gets maiden call-up as BCCI announces squad for five-match T20I

Indian batter Shubman Gill has been appointed as the leader of the Rohit Sharma-less side for the upcoming white-ball series against Zimbabwe on Monday. Gill travelled to the USA as a reserve player for India's T20 World Cup campaign. However, Gill was later released from the T20 World Cup squad ahead of the business end of the ICC event. Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel have been roped in as wicketkeepers for the Zimbabwe series.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill during a practice session(PTI)