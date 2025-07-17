Shubman Gill, 'What you've done is bring out the beast that England can be': Moeen Ali refuses to blame India captain

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali found no problem in Shubman Gill showing aggression on the field as captain, unlike some cricket critics who were critical of his aggressive side. The young Indian skipper was engaged in fiery on-field exchanges with the English players at Lord's, which drew comparisons with Virat Kohli, who had done the same in the past at England's den. However, the Lord's result didn't go in India's favour, and Gill's aggression straightaway became the subject of criticism amongst both Indian and English critics. England's Zak Crawley clashes with India's Shubman Gill(Action Images via Reuters)

Gill's on-field clash with Crawley late on Day 3 at Lord's grabbed everyone's attention, where the Indian skipper didn't hold back and used some explicit words. With India having levelled England’s first-innings total, Gill was keen to get one more over in before stumps. But Crawley, after taking a blow on the glove, backed away repeatedly and even called for the physio—delaying play intentionally. Pushed to the edge, Gill lost his cool and was caught on the stump mic yelling, “Get some b***s, grow some f**king b***s,” marking a heated end to the day and setting the tone for what followed.

Moeen, who is currently participating in the Global Super League, supported Gill and said he was just trying to be competitive. However, the former England all-rounder also asserted that Gill's aggression may have sparked England’s fighting instincts, which ultimately brought out the best in the home side.

"It's fine, I think he was just trying to be competitive and try to fight, very similar to Virat Kohli, I think it's fine. But what you have done is that you brought out the best of England, the fight, and the beast England can be. I think that's the different side of England that the players showed. It's great for the series, I don't know why he gets criticised," Moeen said in a selected media interaction on the sidelines of GPL, which is streaming on FanCode.

'I don't think they can fit Kuldeep Yadav in': Moeen Ali

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav’s absence from India’s playing XI in the first three Tests has sparked considerable debate, particularly given how England’s batters have visibly struggled against wrist-spin. His absence has sparked debate, with many questioning whether India missed a trick by not including a genuine wicket-taking option. The team management has backed Washington Sundar over him in the last two Tests, where he has managed to justify his selection. The left-handed batter played a crucial knock with the bat at Edgbaston while claiming a four-wicket haul in the second innings of the Lord's Test.

Moeen Ali weighed in on the discussion surrounding Kuldeep's absence, saying he would like to see the wrist-spinner get a game. With Washington Sundar doing well with the ball and Jadeja contributing both with bat and ball, Moeen felt there’s just no easy way to fit Kuldeep into the current setup.

"I would like to see him in the team, but I don't know who for. Washi has bowled well, and Jadeja has batted well. It makes it difficult to bring Kuldeep Yadav in the side, I would like to see Kuldeep in, but I don't think they can fit him in," Moeen added.