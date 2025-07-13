Shubman Gill accused of acting 'like previous captain' Virat Kohli; Kumble bites back: 'England didn't wanna face one…'

The India vs England third Test (few might say even the series) took a heated turn on the final over of Day 3 at Lord's. India captain Shubman Gill got really furious at England opener Zak Crawley for deliberately wasting time in his bid to make sure England face only one over before Stumps and ended up hurling expletives and making obscene gestures. India captain Shubman Gill arguing with England openers Zak Crawley (L) and Ben Duckett (R)

With just six minutes left on the clock, the Indians were confident of bowling two overs before the close of play, but Crawley took 90 seconds to take guard after the umpires had called play. Then the England opener stopped Jasprit Bumrah twice on his run-up. Once because he was not ready and then when he complained of movement behind the sight screen. This really angered the Indian fielders.

Gill came close to Crawley from the slip cordon and used the choicest of words, accompanied by hand gestures. After India spearhead Jasprit Bumrah had bowled five balls, Zak Crawley called for the physio in what appeared to be an attempt at time-wasting, although there would have been time for only one more delivery as the clock had already ticked round to the close time of 6:30 pm (1730 GMT).

India players swarmed around Crawley, with captain Shubman Gill charging at the England opener and exchanging words. Gill even made an 'Impact Player' sign to suggest that Crawley should be substituted if he was really injured. This time, Crawley snapped back. He was joined by his opening partner Ben Duckett. Gill and Duckett then stood face-to-face, even as KL Rahul said a few words and walked away.

The incident had been something of an accident waiting to happen, given the umpires had previously allowed several unscheduled drinks breaks and other delays during India's innings.

The upshot was that England only faced one over before they reached stumps narrowly ahead at 2-0.

Shubman Gill's Virat Kohli-like behaviour slammed; Anil Kumble bites back at England

Former England batter Jonathan Trott accused Shubman Gill of taking things too far with an aggressive charge towards Crawley. Trott indirectly dragged Virat Kohli by likening Gill's behaviour to a "previous Indian captain."

A little bit of gamesmanship, but I think England, for me, we don't know what went on when England were fielding, whether they were dishing it out. I don't like the acting from Shubman Gill. I just think as a captain, you set the tone. As I've said before, you know, pointing fingers and getting a little bit confrontational, very much like a previous captain, sort of getting in the face of the opposition.

And I just don't think that's what it's about. I think it sets a bad tone. And I'm up for being competitive and being tough on the field. I just think sometimes you've got to rise above it. But, it certainly sets up a nice day for tomorrow," Trott said on JioHotstar after the end of the third day's play.

Notably, Kohli was known for always getting in the face of the opposition, and his ultra-aggressive style of captaincy often brought out the best in him.

Former India captain Anil Kumble, who was the first coach of Kohli's captaincy tenure, said it appeared like England did not even want to face one over before the close of play.

"At the end of 2 and a half Tests, exactly halfway through the series, there's nothing much to differentiate. And yes, you know, from an English point of view, they wanted to just face one over. Probably they didn't want to face a single over, but they ended up, because even Jofra Archer, when he got that wicket, was disappointed that he got a wicket. So, yes, in that sense, it'd be great to watch over the next two days," Kumble said.