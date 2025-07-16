Ex-IND star sheds light on rumours of Jasprit Bumrah missing 4th Test; urges Gill, Gambhir to reconsider plan

Former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta weighed in on the speculation surrounding Team India’s possible decision to rest Jasprit Bumrah for the fourth Test. Before the start of the series, India's head coach Gautam Gambhir already announced that Bumrah would play only three Tests in the series, and he has already played two out of the first three. The precaution around Bumrah's usage stems from a stress reaction in the back during the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney in January. Jasprit Bumrah has already claimed a couple of fifers in this series.(AFP)

There is uncertainty over Bumrah's availability for the fourth Test, with Dasgupta shedding light on rumours of India's original plan of resting him in Manchester and playing him in the last match.

"Jasprit Bumrah in the fourth Test, absolutely yes. I've heard rumours that the plan for him was to play in the first, third and fifth Tests. But now, when India are 1-2 behind, the fourth Test becomes very, very crucial," Dasgupta said on JioHotstar.

Bumrah has picked up five-wicket hauls in both Tests he’s featured in this series, and his very presence puts immediate pressure on an aggressive side like England, who prefer to dominate with the bat.

Dasgupta asserted that there is enough gap between the last two Tests, and at the moment, the Manchester clash is more relevant, with India trailing 1-2 and needing the number 1-ranked bowlers to level the series.

"You would definitely want the world's best bowler to play. There is an eight-day gap between the two Tests. It remains to be seen whether the fifth Test is still relevant after the fourth Test, but the relevance of the fourth Test is considerable," he added.

Uncertainty over Rishabh Pant's place too

Apart from Bumrah, Rishabh Pant's availability is also uncertain after sustaining an injury at Lord's. He made a dive to pick up the ball but could not get it cleanly in his hands.

After sustaining a finger injury, Rishabh Pant was in visible discomfort and had to leave the field for medical attention. Dhruv Jurel stepped in as wicketkeeper during the second session on Day 1. However, Pant showed immense grit, returning to bat in both innings. In the first, he scored a superb 74 off 112 balls, including two towering sixes that saw him surpass Sir Vivian Richards’ record for the most sixes against England in Test cricket