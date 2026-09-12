Women’s Asia Cup final: India, Sri Lanka face off with title on the line

Chandigarh: Two years on, the wound remains. In 2024, Sri Lanka lifted the Women’s T20 Asia Cup trophy in Dambulla, but for India the memory of that night has not faded. On Sunday, the two sides clash again for the title in Dubai, India chasing an eighth continental title across both white-ball formats—three of them T20 crowns—and Sri Lanka determined to defend the title. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur (L) and Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu pose with the series trophy in Dubai on Saturday. (BCCI)

Unbeaten India’s campaign has gathered momentum while Chamari Athapaththu’s side have have been typically resilient. Their semi-final against Pakistan was a case in point —from 5/2 inside two overs and 33/4 in the seventh, Sri Lanka found a way to chase down 131.

For India, the most compelling storyline has been Shafali Verma’s form. On wickets where stroke-making has often demanded patience, the opener has played with characteristic freedom, scoring 168 runs in four matches at a stunning strike rate of 169.69. Two of the knocks have been 64s for the tournament’s leading run-scorer.

Shafali’s starts have given India the edge, while the other batters have struggled for consistency. Smriti Mandhana (154 runs, S/R 171.11) has blown hot and cold—producing a brilliant century but also two single-digit scores. If India are to dictate the tempo of the final, the opening pair could again hold the key.

Pitch conditions also mean the spinners could have a big say in the outcome.

Deepti Sharma has been central for India there. The joint top wicket-taker with Athapaththu on 11 scalps, she has also provided the sort of lower-order contributions that can make the difference in a tight final. Her six-ball 13 in the semi-final against Bangladesh helped India push their total towards 150.

The economical left-arm spinner Shree Charani and a steadily improving Prema Rawat, with Deepti, complete a spin attack ideal to Dubai’s conditions.

Yet standing in their way is a Sri Lankan spin attack that has been difficult to score against. Their left-arm spinners have gone at 4.3 runs an over and against India’s bunch of right-handers, that could become an intriguing battle.

Sri Lanka have demonstrated that they cannot be written off, even when the odds appear stacked against them.

In the semi-final against Pakistan, Harshitha Samarawickrama’s 36 and Kavisha Dilhari’s 33 steadied the chase after an early collapse, before Nilakshika Silva and Kaushini Nuthyangana held their nerve in a tense finish, showing composure.

Athapaththu remains the heartbeat of Sri Lanka. Her wickets underline her impact with the ball, but her leadership and big-match experience will also be vital.

In the 2024 final, India posted 165/6, only for Sri Lanka to chase it down and win by eight wickets. Athapaththu and Harshitha scored half-centuries to claim their maiden Women’s T20 Asia Cup title.

India have since enjoyed a better head-to-head record. They swept the five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka at home in December 2025, and have won nine of their last 10 T20Is against them. That one defeat came in the Asia Cup final.

India has arrived with the firepower to reclaim their crown. Sri Lanka have the confidence of defending champions and the memory of having already beaten India when it mattered most.