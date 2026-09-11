‘Pakistan or Sri Lanka, India don’t take any team lightly’: Deepti not bothered about who they play in Asia Cup final

India allrounder Deepti Sharma insists the process-driven team isn’t bothered about who they play in the Women’s Asia Cup final on Sunday. Friday’s second semifinal between defending champions Sri Lanka and Pakistan will decide who the Harmanpreet Kaur-led bunch plays at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Deepti Sharma has been in fantastic form. (AFP)

Deepti, the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 11 scalps, has been a valuable player in all four games for the Indian team. She hasn’t had many big opportunities with the bat, but when she did, she lived up to expectations. That little innings of hers under pressure (12 not out off 14 balls after India lost three quick wickets chasing 56 to win) against Pakistan was the need of the hour, and she didn’t disappoint fans. Against Bangladesh, India needed some quick runs towards the end, and Deepti threw her hand up and smashed a six-ball 13. Later, she also took three wickets to inspire India to a 40-run victory.

Also Read: India vs Bangladesh Highlights, Women’s Asia Cup: IND-W put BAN-W out of their misery to reach final with 40-run win

"After this game, we'll sit together tomorrow, and we will see tomorrow's game [Pakistan vs Sri Lanka], which will help us make strategies for the final," Deepti said after the win against Bangladesh.

“Actually, it depends on their result, but the Indian team knows about that [when she was asked who she thinks they could meet in the final]. The team doesn't take any team lightly. Doesn't matter, like maybe Sri Lanka, Pakistan, whoever comes in the final. We always think as a team about how we can do better in each and every game," she added.

Undefeated India have played four matches so far in the tournament – against Thailand, Hong Kong, Pakistan and Bangladesh -- and there is not a single game in which Deepti didn’t contribute in one way or another. Talking about her all-round ability, the off-spinner said: "Actually, when I started my cricket journey, [it was] as an allrounder, so it [being able to contribute in two departments] always helped from the start. Whenever I get an opportunity to bat, I always trust that I can also contribute to batting. So I'm glad [about the] few balls I got to hit today. It always gives me confidence. Either bowling first or batting first doesn't matter to me, but I always contribute as an allrounder for the team."