Shubman Gill's mic-drop reply to broadcaster's 'thought you left it too late' comment after GT's sensational win vs RR

Gujarat Titans bounced back to winning ways in IPL 2024, with a narrow three-wicket victory against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, on Wednesday. Chasing 197, GT reached 199/7 in 20 overs courtesy of a match-winning four from Rashid Khan (24*). Meanwhile, Shubman Gill smacked 72 runs off 44 balls for GT. For RR's bowling department, Kuldeep Sen took three wickets and Yuzvendra Chahal scalped two dismissals. Shubman Gill had a epic reply.

After the match, Gill was left impressed with his team, having taken over as captain after Hardik Pandya rejoined Mumbai Indians in a shock transfer before the auction last year. But Gill was left annoyed by broadcaster Harsha Bhogle's question in the post-match ceremony.

Bhogle asked, "Well done you got two points today. But one i must admit some of us thought you left it too late but well done today."

"Thank you, when GT is playing don't think like that", Gill bluntly replied.

After Gill's epic one-liner, Bhogle was left stunned and didn't really have an answer to Gill's statement. In the first innings of the match, half-centuries from Riyan Parag (76) and Sanju Samson (68*) saw RR initially post 196/3 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Rashid, Umesh Yadav and Mohit Sharma took a wicket each for GT.

Gill also had special praise for Rashid, who hit the match-winning shot in the final delivery. "We were targeting 45 in 3 overs and it is very much gettable and that was the mindset at that time. Mathematically both batters needed to hit 22 off 9 balls and that's how the thinking goes and if one batter goes berserk that will do. I would have loved to finish the game, but very happy with Rahul and Rashid bhai for finishing the job for us. Winning the ball off the last ball is always a great feeling. He (Rashid Khan) is someone who you always want in your team, he is such a competitor," he said.