Shubman Gill furious, has heated argument with umpire after wide call reversed in RR vs GT IPL 2024 match

Shubman Gill was a man of many emotions during the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match in Jaipur on Wednesday. The youngest captain of the 17th edition of the tournament was unusually agitated during the match. He lost his cool at least a couple of times - First towards the end of RR's innings and second when he was out stumped for 77 after charging down the track to Yuzvendra Chahal. Shubman Gill arguing with umpire

The first incident happened in the last ball of the 17th over of the RR innings. GT pacer Mohit Sharma bowled a slower delivery wide outside the off stump. RR captain Sanju Samson swung at it but only caught air. On-field umpire Vinod Seshan signalled a wide but GT decided to review it.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Replays showed that Samson had moved a bit, which ideally also should shift the guideline for wide. The third umpire Ananthapadmanabhan took this into reckoning. He said the ball was not wider than Samson's initial movement, and he asked the umpire to stay with his "non-wide call". But the problem was the on-field umpire signalled wide. As confusion reigned supreme, he again asked for a replay and then instructed the on-field umpire to stay with the wide call.

Shubman Gill was furious when the third umpire flipped his decision. He was seen having an animated chat with umpire Seshan, asking for reasons behind the change of decision. He only went back to his fielding position after umpire Seshan requested him to calm down.

Shubman Gill has heated argument with umpire during RR vs GT IPL match

RR put up a good show with the bat. Riding on half-centuries from Riyan Parag (68) and Samson (76), they posted 196/3 after being asked to bat which saw the season's first rain interruption.

In reply, GT looked down and out at 157 for six in 17.3 overs but Rashid Khan (24 not out) and Rahul Tewatia (22) took the team home on the last delivery of the innings.

Gill (72 off 44) fought a lonely battle for the major part of Titans' innings before Rahul Tewatia (22 off 11) and Rashid Khan pulled the rabbit out of the hat in a last-ball finish.

Titans needed as much as 73 runs off the last 30 balls but managed to bring the equation down to 15 off the last six. Avesh Khan, who has proved his worth in the death overs, was again tasked with bowling the 20th over. In the end, it came down to two off one ball and Rashid's rasping cut for four sealed the deal for Titans. Playing his first game of the season, Royals pacer Kuldeep Sen struck thrice in a searing spell before crumbling under pressure in the death overs.

"We were targetting 45 in 3 overs and it is very much gettable and that was the mindset at that time. Mathematically both batters needed to hit 22 off 9 balls and that's how the thinking goes and if one batter goes berserk that will do. I would have loved to finish the game, but very happy with Rahul and Rashid bhai for finishing the job for us. Winning the ball off the last ball is always a great feeling. He (Rashid Khan) is someone who you always want in your team, he is such a competitor," Gill said after the match.