Shubman Gill's position in danger as Ashwin predicts ‘big change’ in opening combo: ‘Yashasvi Jaiswal has done enough’

Shubman Gill has been cautioned that a ‘big change’ might just be around the corner as Team India looks to finalise their combination ahead of the T20 World Cup set to be played in February-March next year. Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes Yashasvi Jaiswal has done everything that has been asked of him, and hence, he deserves a chance in the playing XI. Shubman Gill's form as an T20I opener has left a lot to be desired. (AFP)

Ever since Gill returned to the T20I setup as vice-captain in the Asia Cup, questions have been raised about his inclusion and subsequent performances. He is yet to score a fifty after his comeback. He was the second-highest run-scorer in the recently concluded five-match series against Australia, but his 46-run knock off 39 balls in the fourth T20I raised a lot of eyebrows.

The 26-year-old did some course correction in the fifth and final match; however, the contest was eventually abandoned due to rain in Brisbane. Ashwin believes that a strong Test series against South Africa won't sway things in favour of Jaiswal, as the formats are different; however, he still believes that the left-hander has to be given a chance, considering he can form a formidable partnership with Abhishek Sharma.

“I don't think there is any connection between Tests and T20Is. One should keep these formats separate. It is essential to recognise that Jaiswal has done everything necessary. He cannot come into the T20I side by scoring more Test runs. He has done enough. He is striking close to 160, which is higher than that in the power play. He is averaging quite well, too,” said Ashwin on his channel ‘Ash Ki Baat’.

“Abhishek Sharma and Jaiswal are the most aggressive openers in India at this point in India. If you want to send two aggressive openers, then these two are your guys. I think that if they want a bit of fire and ice, this is what the Indian team is balancing. Abhishek is fire and ice can be found in Shubman,” he added.

The former India spinner also believes that if the management wants to have a ‘fire and ice’ combination, then Shubman can also get some competition from Ruturaj Gaikwad, who leads Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“If you want that sort of combination, then Shubman's equal competitor is Ruturaj Gaikwad,” said Ashwin.

‘Big change’

Ashwin reckons that the upcoming T20I series against South Africa and New Zealand at home before the World Cup will see the management trying out a few other options, as he predicted a “big change” for the tournament.

“I think the T20I series, as we grow closer to the World Cup, we will see different opening combinations. I have a feeling that we will have a small change. Not a small change, a big one, but I think the others will get opportunities,” said Ashwin.

India recently won the five-match series 2-1 against Australia. Suryakumar Yadav is yet to lose a single series as the T20I captain of India. The team will next take on South Africa in a five-match series in December this year.