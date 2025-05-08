Shubman Gill's stirring reaction to Rohit Sharma's retirement amid speculations of Test succession

India batter Shubman Gill on Thursday shared a stirring post on social media in reaction to Rohit Sharma's sudden announcement of his retirement from Test cricket. Rohit confirmed his decision on Wednesday evening, shortly amid reports that he might not be picked for the England Test series in June. Shubman Gill is speculated to be the next India Test captain(ANI)

Gill, who is rumoured to replace Rohit as the next India captain in Test cricket, shared a lengthy post as an Instagram story, congratulating him on his impressive career.

"India is grateful for what you've done in tests as a player and a captain. You've been an absolute inspiration to me and everyone that has played with or against you. There are things I've learnt from you that I'm going to remember forever. Happy retirement to @rohitsharma45 one of the best captains that I've played under. Thank you Cap!," wrote Gill in his Instagram story.

Shubman Gill's Instagram story on Rohit Sharma

The 38-year-old drew curtains on his Test career, "with immediate effect," after representing India in 67 matches, scoring 4301 runs at an average of 40.57, with 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries. As a skipper, he led the country in 24 Tests, winning 12, losing nine and drawing three. His win percentage is exactly 50 per cent in the format.

Gill the next India Test captain?

India have a crucial five-match Test series against England coming up in late June, and Rohit's shock announcement has left a vacuum in the leadership. While Jasprit Bumrah, who was the vice-captain during the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Test series and led India in their only win on the tour, could be argued to fill the big shoes, the BCCI has reportedly identified Gill as the next leader. The youngster is already the India vice-captain in both the white-ball formats.

"Ideally, you want someone who can play all the matches in a series. Shubman is already leading in the IPL, and he has shown he has a great head on his shoulders. Gujarat Titans have been performing well and Shubman has excelled both as a captain and batter. He can take the team to new heights," a source privy to developments told Hindustan Times.