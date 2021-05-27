'Shut the noise, we are India': BCCI shares women cricketers' training video ahead of England tour

India women’s team cricketers are leaving no stones unturned in their preparation for the upcoming England tour, despite currently being in quarantine in Mumbai.

BCCI shared a video on Thursday with the caption: “Shut the noise! We are India,” which showed the Women in Blue sweating it out in the gym.

In the 96-second-long video, the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Shafali Verma, Ekta Bisht, Harleen Deol, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma and others were seen indulged in various exercises.





The women's team will take on England in a one-off Test, three ODIs, and three T20Is. The two teams will first square off in a four-day Test match, beginning June 16.

The action will then shift to white-ball cricket with the three ODIs beginning June 27 with the matches slated to be played at Bristol, Taunton, and Worcester.

Both teams will then square off in three T20Is, beginning July 9 and the three matches will be played at Northampton, Hove, and Chelmsford.

The third T20I between England Women and India Women, which was slated for July 15, will now be held a day before in Chelmsford. The third T20I will now be held on July 14 instead of July 15 due to broadcasting issues.

"Date Change. For broadcast purposes, the third Vitality IT20 between England Women and India Women at the Cloud County Ground will now be played on Wednesday, 14 July," England Cricket had tweeted on Tuesday.

India will play under a new head coach Ramesh Powar, who replaced WV Raman earlier this month.

India's Senior Women squad for Test & ODI: Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

India's Senior Women squad for T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain) Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur.

(With ANI inputs)

