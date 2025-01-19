Sidhu not pleased with Mohammed Siraj's omission in Champions Trophy due to 'conditions' in Dubai: 'If I had to pick...'

Former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has expressed his discontent over Mohammed Siraj's exclusion from India's squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy, raising questions about the selection strategy. Mohammed Siraj was not included in India's Champions Trophy squad(ICC)

Despite spearheading India’s bowling attack in the absence of senior pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, Siraj was overlooked for the Champions Trophy. Instead, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who has only eight ODI appearances to his name, was preferred.

Speaking to Sports Tak, Sidhu remarked, “Going by India’s squad for the Champions Trophy, looks like selectors have given importance to the all-rounders.”

Sidhu further highlighted the abundance of all-rounders in the squad, stating, “The squad has four quality all-rounders in Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar. And this team has the ability to stand tall in difficult situations. But if I had to pick the side, I would have played four seamers and three spinners. I would have kept Mohammed Siraj in the squad for sure.”

Siraj’s omission comes as a surprise given his recent exploits in ODIs. The 29-year-old pacer has scalped 71 wickets in just 44 matches, becoming a pivotal figure in India’s bowling unit over the last three years. His career-best 6/21 against Sri Lanka in the 2023 Asia Cup final propelled India to a dominant win, and he followed it up with a 14 wickets in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Sidhu on UAE conditions

Sidhu also referenced past selection choices, drawing attention to their shortcomings. “The last time when we carried four spinners in West Indies, you left aside one of them (Yuzvendra Chahal) and didn’t give him a game,” he said.

Highlighting the conditions in the UAE, he added, “If you look at Sharjah, Dubai conditions, spinners are not that effective there. Little bit here and there but overall I see a good balance in the side.”

Captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar provided insight into the decision, suggesting that Siraj’s utility with the ball is diminished without the new ball in hand.

“We are not sure if Jasprit Bumrah will play or not. Hence, we wanted someone who can bowl with the new ball and the old one. That is why, we have picked Arshdeep Singh, because of his abilities in the backend,” Rohit explained.