Explore
Sunday, Aug 11, 2024
New Delhi 26oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi260C
Sunday, Aug 11, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    TODAY
    Sierra Leone Under-19Sierra Leone Under-19
    V/s
    Tanzania Under-19Tanzania Under-19
    11 Aug, 202412:00 PM
    Live

    Sierra Leone Under-19 vs Tanzania Under-19 Live Score: Final of ICC U19 Men’s Africa Division 2 Qualifier, 2024 to start at 12:00 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Aug 11, 2024 11:08 AM IST
    Sierra Leone Under-19 vs Tanzania Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Final of ICC U19 Men’s Africa Division 2 Qualifier, 2024. Match will start at 12:00 PM
    Sierra Leone Under-19 vs Tanzania Under-19 Live Score, Final of ICC U19 Men’s Africa Division 2 Qualifier, 2024
    Sierra Leone Under-19 vs Tanzania Under-19 Live Score, Final of ICC U19 Men’s Africa Division 2 Qualifier, 2024

    Sierra Leone Under-19 vs Tanzania Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Final of ICC U19 Men’s Africa Division 2 Qualifier, 2024. Match will start on 11 Aug 2024 at 12:00 PM
    Venue : Dar Gymkhana Club Ground, Dar-es-Salaam

    Sierra Leone Under-19 squad -
    Amidu Kamara, Ibrahim Sesay, Mohamed Turay, Aliya Kamara, Charles Kamara, George Sesay, Hassan Kanu, Micheal Kabia, Samuel Humper, Alusine Turay, David Halloway, James Bangura, Raymond Coker, Sahr Lebbie
    Tanzania Under-19 squad -
    Dylan Thakrar, Hamza Onai, Karim Kiseto, Khalidy Juma, Mohamed Imtiaz, Abdulrazak Mohammed, Darpan Jobanputra, Mohamed Simba, Sayan Jobanputra, Omary Ramadhani, Ali Hafidhi, Augustine Mwamele, Azhaar Premji, Laksh Bakrania    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 11, 2024 11:08 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Final of ICC U19 Men’s Africa Division 2 Qualifier, 2024

    Sierra Leone Under-19 vs Tanzania Under-19 Match Details
    Final of ICC U19 Men’s Africa Division 2 Qualifier, 2024 between Sierra Leone Under-19 and Tanzania Under-19 to be held at Dar Gymkhana Club Ground, Dar-es-Salaam at 12:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket Sierra Leone Under-19 vs Tanzania Under-19 Live Score: Final of ICC U19 Men’s Africa Division 2 Qualifier, 2024 to start at 12:00 PM
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes