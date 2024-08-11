Sierra Leone Under-19 vs Tanzania Under-19 Live Score: Final of ICC U19 Men’s Africa Division 2 Qualifier, 2024 to start at 12:00 PM
Sierra Leone Under-19 vs Tanzania Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Final of ICC U19 Men’s Africa Division 2 Qualifier, 2024. Match will start on 11 Aug 2024 at 12:00 PM
Venue : Dar Gymkhana Club Ground, Dar-es-Salaam
Sierra Leone Under-19 squad -
Amidu Kamara, Ibrahim Sesay, Mohamed Turay, Aliya Kamara, Charles Kamara, George Sesay, Hassan Kanu, Micheal Kabia, Samuel Humper, Alusine Turay, David Halloway, James Bangura, Raymond Coker, Sahr Lebbie
Tanzania Under-19 squad -
Dylan Thakrar, Hamza Onai, Karim Kiseto, Khalidy Juma, Mohamed Imtiaz, Abdulrazak Mohammed, Darpan Jobanputra, Mohamed Simba, Sayan Jobanputra, Omary Ramadhani, Ali Hafidhi, Augustine Mwamele, Azhaar Premji, Laksh Bakrania...Read More
Welcome to the live coverage of Final of ICC U19 Men’s Africa Division 2 Qualifier, 2024
Sierra Leone Under-19 vs Tanzania Under-19 Match Details
Final of ICC U19 Men’s Africa Division 2 Qualifier, 2024 between Sierra Leone Under-19 and Tanzania Under-19 to be held at Dar Gymkhana Club Ground, Dar-es-Salaam at 12:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.