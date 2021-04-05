'He brings the skill set not a lot of players have': Coach Katich on expectations from RCB's 'exciting young talent'

If the presence of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers wasn't enough to strengthen Royal Challengers Bangalore's batting, now they have added Glenn Maxwell into the mix of things as well. With Maxwell and de Villiers in the middle order, RCB have two of the most dangerous and explosive batsmen in their ranks. Both superstars have a brilliant T20 history and provided both click on the same day, along with captain Kohli, no total is impossible to get or to chase down.

However, along with Maxwell, there's one more name that has created quite the buzz in the RCB camp and that is Kyle Jamieson. The New Zealand all-rounder is coming off a strong reputation, with RCB investing ₹15 crore – more than Maxwell – on him. Ahead of IPL 2021, RCB head coach Simon Katich explained what went into the purchase of Jamieson and why forms a vital part of the squad.

It's interesting, the process and the dynamic of the small options and things can get out of control when there are three or four teams beating on to select a few players for a certain role," Katich said in a video posted by RCB on Twitter.

"We estimated that was probably going to be the case for four or five quick bowlers around the place, given who is looking for what. It did not come as a huge surprise, particularly with Kyle, given his recent form for New Zealand in the number of the formats."

Standing at almost seven feet tall, Jamieson made his Test debut against India last year, and has been one of the top performers for New Zealand in the longest format of the game. In just six Tests, he has picked up 36 wickets at a staggering average of 13.27. The lanky New Zealander is also a handy batsman in the lower-middle order.

"Obviously, he does not have that IPL experience but we have backed him in and from that perspective, he brings that skill set that not a lot of players have. He is a giant of a man and gets bounce with the new ball. And he can also handle the bat. So, he is an exciting young talent and there is a role there potentially for him depending on what balance of team we play with," Katich pointed out.

