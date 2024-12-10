‘Siraj misbehaved… can't tarnish cricket's image': Kaif pulls up India pacer for Travis Head, Labuschagne incidents

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif said pacer Mohammed Siraj "misbehaved" with the Australian cricketers not once but twice during the day-night pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval. Kaif said Siraj was wrong on two occasions - firstly, to throw the ball at Marnus Labuschagne in the first innings when the Australian batter backed away because of some movement near the sightscreen and secondly, by giving an unnecessary send-off to Travis Head in the second innings after the left-hander smashed a match-winning 140. India's Mohammed Siraj, right, celebrates after the dismissal of Australia's Travis Head, centre, during the day two of the day-night Test(HT_PRINT)

In the 25th over of Australia's first innings on Day 1 of the day-night Test, an angry Siraj hurled the ball towards the stumps after Labuschange backed away at the very last moment because of a fan's movement with beer glasses around the sightscreen area. Kaif said it was not the kind of example that a role model would like to set for the next generation.

"(Marnus) Labushcagne was batting and there was some movement behind the sightscreen. He backed away but Siraj came and threw the ball near the stumps. That was also not the right way. He misbehaved. The kids watch you as a role model. You wouldn't want to set the wrong example. You wouldn't want to tarnish the image of the gentleman's game," Kaif said in a video shared on social media.

The former cricketer was particularly unhappy with how Siraj gave a sendoff to Travis Head in the second innings. Head blasted the fastest century in day-night Tests off just 111 balls by launching an excellent counterattack against the Indian bowlers, including Siraj. When India took the second new ball, Head collected boundaries at will off Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj. It was only after the left-hander had blasted 140 that Siraj bowled a yorker to rattle his stumps. A pumped-up Siraj was then seen giving a send-off to Head, and the Australian batter also said something in anger.

Both cricketers were fined and given one demerit point each after the ICC match referee found them guilty of breaching the code of conduct.

‘No need for a send-off to a guy who has scored 140’: Kaif

Known as one of the best fielders India has ever produced, Kaif said Siraj had the opportunity to dismiss Head when he was batting on 79, but the right-arm pacer dropped a difficult chance off Ashwin's bowling.

"Mohammed Siraj had a chance (to send Travis head back). Travis Head top-edged one. Siraj was standing at mid-on. He ran backwards, tried with both hands but missed the catch. Ashwin applauded for the valiant effort but I believe, you create history by grabbing onto such difficult catches. The game changes if you take that catch and Head is out. Siraj had that chance to change the game as a fielder but that didn't happen," Kaif added.

"When Travis Head smashed 140, hit you to every nook and corner of the ground, flicked you for a six, You placed a deep cover, long on, deep cover and yet he found the gap. He changed the gap by playing shots all around the park. And he did that on a difficult pitch where it wasn't easy to score runs. After that, Siraj bowled him. I understand the celebration, but I didn't like the send-off. If you know he has a weakness, then get him out early. Get him nicking to the slips or dismiss him with a bouncer, then do your celebrations, but the guy has scored 140... there was no need for a send-off like that," he said.

Kaif also said there was nothing wrong in the Australian spectators booing Siraj as Head was a local boy. "When you get to play in Australia, their fans will, of course, support their players. You gave a send-off to one of their players, so obviously, you will get booed. I don't think there is anything wrong there. You can't be this weak that you start complaining about getting booed."