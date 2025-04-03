Siraj proves a point to RCB

Mumbai: You could sense from the spring in his stride on Wednesday that Mohammed Siraj meant business. He was after all up against many batters who were his teammates last year. Also, he was on familiar turf – the Chinnaswamy stadium which had always cheered for him in the past. This time, Siraj was in different colours, an RCB-reject with a point to prove. Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj celebrates a dismissal. (PTI)

Which is why his neat work (4-0-19-3) for his new franchise Gujarat Titans would have meant so much more to Siraj. Now, having to tussle with your past teammates is a four-year affair in the IPL universe. Every fourth year, the mega auction forces teams to overhaul. Although they have the option to retain their core for a sizable sum. The RCB management did not think it was worth spending 10-plus crores for Siraj. Instead, they went for Yash Dayal, a value buy for half that sum.

There was ego at play when Siraj ran in with the new ball in Bengaluru, even though he would not show it. “I was a little emotional because I played here for seven years in the red jersey,” Siraj later said while picking up the Player of the Match award. “Now it’s a different colour. I was a little nervous and a little emotional too. But as soon as I got the ball in my hand, I was full on.”

He could have picked up Phil Salt in the first over, but for wicket-keeper Jos Buttler spilling a straightforward catch after the batter was defeated, while giving charge. But Siraj was in good rhythm. There was some seam and swing on offer in the early overs and the India pacer got one to tail into Devdutt Padikkal and disturb his stumps.

The next over, Salt would spank him for a 105 meter long six over deep mid-wicket. Siraj responded by beating his defense, when he tried to repeat the dose. Siraj went ‘Siuu’ in celebrations, see what I can do, he seemed to suggest.

“I have only one mindset that as a bowler it is very important to have belief,” he said. “If you don’t have belief, then obviously you will panic from inside. Then when you hit a six, then you tend to try something else. So, the most important thing is to have the belief that I can do it. No matter which wicket I am bowling on, I have belief.”

RCB may have looked at Siraj’s economy from last season (9.19) as one reason to look past him. He was still picked up wickets. For a team that has never won the title, selection can also be about the feel, the coaching staff has about a bowler.

“I thought, you know, he bowled an outstanding spell there with the new ball. His lines were really tight, his lengths were good, and he threatened the stumps a lot. So good on him,” said Andy Flower, RCB head coach with a wide smile.

Having lost his India berth too for the Champions Trophy, Siraj would hope he can channel the inner hurt constructively for the national team too.