Watch: Siraj raises finger at Warner in ferocious altercation with DC captain as RCB in midst of another controversy

The Delhi Capitals were at their dominant best on Saturday night as they defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets in the 2023 Indian Premier League. This was DC's fourth win in five matches after enduring a winless run in their opening five games of the edition. After RCB posted 181/4 as Faf du Plessis opted to bat first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the Delhi, the home side faced little difficulty in the run-chase, reaching the target with 3.2 overs to spare.

Siraj in altercation with Warner and Phil Salt(IPL)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Phil Salt top-scored with 87 off just 45 deliveries, Rilee Rossouw (35*), Mitchell Marsh (26), and David Warner (22) made key contributions as well.

The RCB bowlers were left frustrated as the Capitals made an aggressive start to their innings with Salt smashing them all around the park. Naturally, tempers flowed and Mohammed Siraj, during the fifth over of the game, sledged Salt and the two indulged in a heated conversation. However, the situation escalated when David Warner interrupted the two, and the Capitals skipper, then, had a confrontation with Siraj as well.

It wasn't until RCB skipper Du Plessis and the umpires came when the situation was eventually diffused.

Watch:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The RCB are making headlines for similar incidents over the past few days; earlier this week, the side's star batter Virat Kohli had an ugly spat with former India star Gautam Gambhir. The two came at loggerheads after Kohli had sledged Lucknow Super Giants' bowler Naveen-ul-Haq. Last month, Kohli had made headlines after it seemed there was no handshake between him and DC's Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly, both of whom share a rather controversial history.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The two, however, did shake hands following the game on Saturday night.

With the win over the Royal Challengers, DC climbed to ninth spot in the table with eight points to their name. RCB, meanwhile, remain fifth but have a negative Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.209.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON